TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 50 mln rupees
#Asia
January 16, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 50 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its
one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess
liquidity from the banking system.
    Earlier in the day, it accepted all 33 bids for 842.20
billion rupees ($15.4 billion) at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects cash into the banking system.
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  
                             REPO
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 16/01        33         842.20    33      842.20       8.00
 15/01        26         841.20    26      841.20       8.00    
   
 14/01        33         968.30    33      968.30       8.00
 11/01@       23         399.70    23      399.70       8.00
 11/01        31         577.00    31      577.00       8.00
 10/01        35       1,011.25    35    1,011.25       8.00
 09/01        28         825.25    28      825.25       8.00
 08/01        25         808.65    25      808.65       8.00
 07/01        29         719.85    29      719.85       8.00
 04/01        22         608.60    22      608.60       8.00
 03/01        31         972.65    31      972.65       8.00
 02/01        38         986.30    38      986.30       8.00
 01/01        48       1,502.30    48    1,502.30       8.00
 31/12        49       1,565.45    49    1,565.45       8.00
 28/12@       30         614.30    30      614.30       8.00
 28/12        42         798.50    42      798.50       8.00
 27/12        45       1,309.80    45    1,309.80       8.00
 26/12        42       1,355.35    42    1,355.35       8.00
 24/12        45       1,503.90    45    1,503.90       8.00
 21/12        49       1,632.25    49    1,632.25       8.00 
 20/12        47       1,701.40    47    1,701.40       8.00 
 19/12        48       1,646.15    48    1,646.15       8.00 
 18/12        43       1,517.70    43    1,517.70       8.00  
 17/12        41       1,463.00    41    1,463.00       8.00  
 14/12@       33         654.40    33      654.40       8.00
 14/12        34         644.45    34      644.45       8.00  
 13/12        27         811.55    27      811.55       8.00
 12/12        22         733.35    22      733.35       8.00
 11/12        25         828.05    25      828.05       8.00
 10/12        29         907.90    29      907.90       8.00
 07/12        35       1,028.20    35    1,028.20       8.00  
 06/12        27         732.05    27      732.05       8.00
 05/12        32         796.25    32      796.25       8.00
 04/12        37         944.15    37      944.15       8.00
 03/12        41       1,133.90    41    1,133.90       8.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 16/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 15/01          2        0.65         2      0.65     7.00
 14/01          1        0.10         1      0.10     7.00
 11/01          5        1.60         5      1.60     7.00
 10/01          2        1.75         2      1.75     7.00     
 09/01          1        0.50         1      0.50     7.00
 08/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 07/01          -         -           -       -       7.00
 04/01          2        9.05         2      9.05     7.00
 03/01          3       24.05         3     24.05     7.00
 02/01          2       12.70         2     12.70     7.00
 01/01          3       24.30         3     24.30     7.00
 31/12          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 28/12          7       22.45         7     22.45     7.00
 27/12          3        2.45         3      2.45     7.00
 26/12          2        1.55         2      1.55     7.00
 24/12          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 21/12          1        0.50         1      0.50     7.00
 20/12          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 19/12          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 18/12          0        0.00         0      0.00     7.00
 17/12          1        0.10         1      0.10     7.00
 14/12          4        5.00         4      5.00     7.00
 13/12          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 12/12          1        1.00         1      1.00     7.00
 11/12          1       20.00         1     20.00     7.00
 10/12          1       10.00         1     10.00     7.00
 07/12          2       18.20         2     18.20     7.00
 06/12          -         -           -        -      7.00
 05/12          -         -           -        -      7.00
 04/12          -         -           -        -      7.00
 03/12          -         -           -        -      7.00      
   
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
 ($1 = 54.7 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
