TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 15.15 bln rupees

March 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all five bids for 15.15 billion rupees ($279 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 50 bids for 1.4 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 21/03 50 1,398.15 50 1,398.15 7.50 20/03 44 1,308.40 44 1,308.40 7.50 19/03 44 1,203.85 44 1,203.85 7.75 18/03 48 1,426.95 48 1,426.95 7.75 15/03 48 1,352.50 48 1,352.50 7.75 14/03 33 925.00 33 925.00 7.75 13/03 32 968.10 32 968.10 7.75 12/03 36 1,085.60 36 1,085.60 7.75 11/03 36 1,018.60 36 1,018.60 7.75 08/03@ 27 437.60 27 437.60 7.75 08/03 25 493.50 25 493.50 7.75 07/03 23 632.95 23 632.95 7.75 06/03 17 379.70 17 379.70 7.75 05/03 12 306.90 12 306.90 7.75 04/03 20 639.85 20 639.85 7.75 01/03 38 1,036.40 38 1,036.40 7.75 28/02 37 1,068.75 37 1,068.75 7.75 27/02 37 1,129.05 37 1,129.05 7.75 26/02 39 1,152.90 39 1,152.90 7.75 25/02 38 1,284.25 38 1,284.25 7.75 22/02@ 37 742.20 37 742.20 7.75 22/02 35 741.40 35 741.40 7.75 21/02 35 1,123.10 35 1,222.70 7.75 20/02 34 1,222.70 34 1,222.70 7.75 18/02 37 1,258.60 37 1,258.60 7.75 15/02 39 1,201.20 39 1,201.20 7.75 14/02 38 1,197.95 38 1,197.95 7.75 13/02 38 1,269.45 38 1,269.45 7.75 12/02 38 1,239.65 38 1,239.65 7.75 11/02 37 1,094.80 37 1,094.80 7.75 08/02@ 31 497.65 31 497.65 7.75 08/02 34 584.60 34 584.60 7.75 07/02 41 1,169.80 41 1,169.80 7.75 06/02 24 576.15 24 576.15 7.75 05/02 31 583.20 31 583.20 7.75 04/02 34 720.25 34 720.25 7.75 01/02 38 1,090.95 38 1,090.95 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) 21/03 5 15.15 5 15.15 6.50 20/03 3 3.45 3 3.45 6.50 19/03 2 0.65 2 0.65 6.50 18/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 15/03 2 0.75 2 0.75 6.75 14/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 13/03 2 6.25 2 6.25 6.75 12/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 11/03 1 0.35 1 0.35 6.75 08/03 4 1.25 4 1.25 6.75 07/03 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75 06/03 2 0.90 2 0.90 6.75 05/03 4 20.90 4 20.90 6.75 04/03 16 130.95 16 130.95 6.75 01/03 9 29.90 9 29.90 6.75 28/02 2 1.25 2 1.25 6.75 27/02 2 0.50 2 0.50 6.75 26/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 25/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 22/02 6 3.65 6 3.65 6.75 21/02 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75 20/02 1 0.40 1 0.40 6.75 18/02 2 0.55 2 0.55 6.75 15/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75 14/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 13/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 12/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75 11/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 08/02 5 10.95 5 10.95 6.75 07/02 4 32.10 4 32.10 6.75 06/02 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75 05/02 - - - 6.75 04/02 2 12.00 2 12.00 6.75 01/02 - - - 6.75 31/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 30/01 - - - 6.75 29/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 28/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 24/01 7 1.80 7 1.80 7.00 23/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 22/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 21/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 18/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 16/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 15/01 2 0.65 2 0.65 7.00 14/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 11/01 5 1.60 5 1.60 7.00 10/01 2 1.75 2 1.75 7.00 09/01 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 08/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 07/01 - - - - 7.00 04/01 2 9.05 2 9.05 7.00 03/01 3 24.05 3 24.05 7.00 02/01 2 12.70 2 12.70 7.00 01/01 3 24.30 3 24.30 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)