FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 150 mln rupees
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 15, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 150 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Friday it accepted the sole bid for 150 million rupees ($2.77
million) at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
    Earlier in the day, it accepted all 39 bids for 1.2 trillion
rupees at its three-day repo auction through which it injects
cash into the banking system.
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  
                             REPO
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 15/02        39       1,201.20    39    1,201.20       7.75
 14/02        38       1,197.95    38    1,197.95       7.75
 13/02        38       1,269.45    38    1,269.45       7.75
 12/02        38       1,239.65    38    1,239.65       7.75
 11/02        37       1,094.80    37    1,094.80       7.75
 08/02@       31         497.65    31      497.65       7.75 
 08/02        34         584.60    34      584.60       7.75
 07/02        41       1,169.80    41    1,169.80       7.75
 06/02        24         576.15    24      576.15       7.75
 05/02        31         583.20    31      583.20       7.75
 04/02        34         720.25    34      720.25       7.75
 01/02        38       1,090.95    38    1,090.95       7.75
 31/01        41       1,041.15    41    1,041.15       7.75
 30/01        42       1,043.40    42    1,043.40       7.75
 29/01        31         913.10    31      913.10       8.00
 28/01        36       1,101.80    36    1,101.80       8.00
 24/01@       36         644.00    36      644.00       8.00
 24/01        32         530.25    32      530.25       8.00
 23/01        35         955.25    35      955.25       8.00
 22/01        33         851.00    33      851.00       8.00
 21/01        32         887.35    32      887.35       8.00
 18/01        31         800.95    31      800.95       8.00
 17/01        30         936.90    30      936.90       8.00
 16/01        33         842.20    33      842.20       8.00
 15/01        26         841.20    26      841.20       8.00    
   
 14/01        33         968.30    33      968.30       8.00
 11/01@       23         399.70    23      399.70       8.00
 11/01        31         577.00    31      577.00       8.00
 10/01        35       1,011.25    35    1,011.25       8.00
 09/01        28         825.25    28      825.25       8.00
 08/01        25         808.65    25      808.65       8.00
 07/01        29         719.85    29      719.85       8.00
 04/01        22         608.60    22      608.60       8.00
 03/01        31         972.65    31      972.65       8.00
 02/01        38         986.30    38      986.30       8.00
 01/01        48       1,502.30    48    1,502.30       8.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 15/02          1        0.15         1      0.15     6.75
 14/02          1        0.10         1      0.10     6.75
 13/02          1        0.10         1      0.10     6.75
 12/02          1        0.15         1      0.15     6.75
 11/02          1        0.10         1      0.10     6.75
 08/02          5       10.95         5     10.95     6.75
 07/02          4       32.10         4     32.10     6.75
 06/02          2       15.00         2     15.00     6.75
 05/02          -         -                   -       6.75 
 04/02          2       12.00         2     12.00     6.75
 01/02          -         -                   -       6.75
 31/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     6.75
 30/01          -         -                   -       6.75
 29/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     6.75
 28/01          1        0.15         1      0.15     7.00
 24/01          7        1.80         7      1.80     7.00
 23/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 22/01          1        0.10         1      0.10     7.00
 21/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 18/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 17/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 16/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 15/01          2        0.65         2      0.65     7.00
 14/01          1        0.10         1      0.10     7.00
 11/01          5        1.60         5      1.60     7.00
 10/01          2        1.75         2      1.75     7.00     
 09/01          1        0.50         1      0.50     7.00
 08/01          1        0.05         1      0.05     7.00
 07/01          -         -           -       -       7.00
 04/01          2        9.05         2      9.05     7.00
 03/01          3       24.05         3     24.05     7.00
 02/01          2       12.70         2     12.70     7.00
 01/01          3       24.30         3     24.30     7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 54.2 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.