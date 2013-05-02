FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 250 mln rupees
#Asia
May 2, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 250 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday
it accepted the sole bid for 250 million rupees ($4.65 million)
at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs
excess liquidity from the banking system.
    Earlier in the day, it accepted all 38 bids for 1.1 trillion
rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 02/05        38       1,101.70    38     1,101.70      7.50
 30/04        34         851.10    34       851.10      7.50
 29/04        23         712.15    23       712.15      7.50
 26/04        37       1,105.50    37     1,105.50      7.50 
 25/04        33         989.95    33       989.95      7.50
 23/04        29         928.15    29       928.15      7.50
 22/04        23         797.45    23       797.45      7.50
 18/04@       26         538.70    26       538.70      7.50
 18/04        25         490.95    25       490.95      7.50
 17/04        22         767.40    22       767.40      7.50
 16/04        23         580.05    23       580.05      7.50
 15/04        23         596.75    23       596.75      7.50
 12/04        28         829.00    28       829.00      7.50 
 10/04        25         934.30    25       934.30      7.50
 09/04        31       1,035.90    31     1,035.90      7.50
 08/04        36       1,093.65    36     1,093.65      7.50
 05/04@       18         336.40    18       336.40      7.50
 05/04        16         288.00    16       288.00      7.50
 04/04        21         635.40    21       635.40      7.50
 03/04        28       1,002.65    28     1,002.65      7.50
 02/04        40       1,209.65    40     1,209.65      7.50
 31/03@@       1          25.00     1        25.00      7.50
 30/03@@       4           9.40     4         9.40      7.50
 28/03@@      41         671.85    41       671.85      7.50
 28/03        45        1135.80    45      1135.80      7.50
 26/03        53        1630.90    53      1630.90      7.50
 25/03        47        1492.60    47      1492.60      7.50
 22/03@       33         560.75    33       560.75      7.50
 22/03        41         905.15    41       905.15      7.50
 21/03        50       1,398.15    50     1,398.15      7.50
 20/03        44       1,308.40    44     1,308.40      7.50
 19/03        44       1,203.85    44     1,203.85      7.75
 18/03        48       1,426.95    48     1,426.95      7.75
 15/03        48       1,352.50    48     1,352.50      7.75   
 14/03        33         925.00    33       925.00      7.75
 13/03        32         968.10    32       968.10      7.75 
 12/03        36       1,085.60    36     1,085.60      7.75 
 11/03        36       1,018.60    36     1,018.60      7.75   
 08/03@       27         437.60    27      437.60       7.75
 08/03        25         493.50    25      493.50       7.75
 07/03        23         632.95    23      632.95       7.75
 06/03        17         379.70    17      379.70       7.75
 05/03        12         306.90    12      306.90       7.75
 04/03        20         639.85    20      639.85       7.75
 01/03        38       1,036.40    38    1,036.40       7.75
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 02/05         01        0.25        01      0.25     6.50  
 30/04         02       15.00        02     15.00     6.50
 29/04         02        0.45        02      0.45     6.50
 26/04         03        0.45        03      0.45     6.50
 25/04         02        0.50        02      0.50     6.50
 23/04         01        0.20        01      0.20     6.50
 22/04         02        0.70        02      0.70     6.50
 18/04         09       18.80        09     18.80     6.50
 17/04         03        0.60        03      0.60     6.50 
 16/04         02        0.30        02      0.30     6.50 
 15/04         02        0.50        02      0.50     6.50
 12/04         06       23.70        06     23.70     6.50
 10/04         01        0.25        01      0.25     6.50
 09/04         03        6.25        03      6.25     6.50
 08/04         02        0.45        02      0.45     6.50
 05/04         20      136.75        20    136.75     6.50
 04/04         18      114.85        18    114.85     6.50
 03/04         26      332.10        26    332.10     6.50 
 02/04         18      115.70        18    115.70     6.50
 31/03@@       23      262.15        23    262.15     6.50
 30/03@@       23      353.35        23    353.35     6.50
 28/03          3       60.20         3     60.20     6.50
 26/03          4       23.25         4     23.25     6.50
 25/03          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.50
 22/03          8       27.95         8     27.95     6.50
 21/03          5       15.15         5     15.15     6.50
 20/03          3        3.45         3      3.45     6.50
 19/03          2        0.65         2      0.65     6.50
 18/03          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 15/03          2        0.75         2      0.75     6.75
 14/03          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 13/03          2        6.25         2      6.25     6.75
 12/03          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 11/03          1        0.35         1      0.35     6.75
 08/03          4        1.25         4      1.25     6.75
 07/03          2        0.45         2      0.45     6.75
 06/03          2        0.90         2      0.90     6.75
 05/03          4       20.90         4     20.90     6.75
 04/03         16      130.95        16    130.95     6.75
 01/03          9       29.90         9     29.90     6.75      
   
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @@ Special repo. The RBI conducts special repo, reverse repo
during acute cash deficit conditions.
    @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
 ($1 = 53.8 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
