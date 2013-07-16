TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 55.15 bln rupees

July 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all six bids for 55.15 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. Earlier in the day, the RBI accepted all 52 bids for 2.2 trillion rupees ($37.04 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. This is the highest amount banks borrowed from the RBI since at least June 2005, according to Thomson Reuters data. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 16/07 52 2163.50 52 2163.50 7.25 15/07 25 923.60 25 923.60 7.25 12/07@ 22 361.40 22 361.40 7.25 12/07 17 411.60 17 411.60 7.25 11/07 22 597.25 22 597.25 7.25 10/07 17 566.85 17 566.85 7.25 09/07 14 510.65 14 510.65 7.25 08/07 04 137.20 04 137.20 7.25 05/07 04 76.95 04 76.95 7.25 04/07 06 116.90 06 116.90 7.25 03/07 14 172.15 14 172.15 7.25 02/07 23 747.80 23 747.80 7.25 28/06@ 23 331.50 23 331.50 7.25 28/06 25 545.95 25 545.95 7.25 27/06 25 596.40 25 596.40 7.25 26/06 20 368.90 20 368.90 7.25 25/06 20 629.25 20 629.25 7.25 24/06 22 802.15 22 802.15 7.25 21/06 26 682.95 26 682.95 7.25 20/06 28 717.40 28 717.40 7.25 19/06 24 603.40 24 603.40 7.25 18/06 28 668.45 28 668.45 7.25 17/06 30 713.40 30 713.40 7.25 14/06@ 24 310.10 24 310.10 7.25 14/06 26 443.15 26 443.15 7.25 13/06 21 449.85 21 449.85 7.25 12/06 25 536.20 25 536.20 7.25 11/06 30 755.45 30 755.45 7.25 10/06 29 775.90 29 775.90 7.25 07/06 25 562.95 25 562.95 7.25 06/06 25 560.30 25 560.30 7.25 05/06 22 553.40 22 553.40 7.25 04/06 28 664.10 28 664.10 7.25 03/06 28 725.25 28 725.25 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 16/07 06 55.15 06 55.15 6.25 15/07 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.25 12/07 05 6.60 05 6.60 6.25 11/07 03 88.75 03 88.75 6.25 10/07 03 9.10 03 9.10 6.25 09/07 03 9.70 03 9.70 6.25 08/07 02 0.40 02 0.40 6.25 05/07 06 31.70 06 31.70 6.25 04/07 10 54.70 10 54.70 6.25 03/07 11 63.35 11 63.35 6.25 02/07 03 22.90 03 22.90 6.25 28/06 18 115.55 18 115.55 6.25 27/06 08 69.75 08 69.75 6.25 26/06 - - - - 6.25 25/06 06 11.40 06 11.40 6.25 24/06 06 22.85 06 22.85 6.25 21/06 02 2.70 02 2.70 6.25 20/06 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 19/06 02 3.05 02 3.05 6.25 18/06 02 1.05 02 1.05 6.25 17/06 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 14/06 06 5.60 06 5.60 6.25 13/06 03 0.95 03 0.95 6.25 12/06 02 0.80 02 0.80 6.25 11/06 05 4.60 05 4.60 6.25 10/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 07/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 06/06 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 05/06 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.25 04/06 02 0.35 02 0.35 6.25 03/06 - - - - 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)