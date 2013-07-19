FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 52.45 bln rupees
July 19, 2013

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 52.45 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday
it accepted all nine bids for 52.45 billion rupees at its
three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess
cash from the banking system.
    Earlier in the day, the RBI accepted all 16 bids it received
for 568.60 billion rupees ($9.54 billion) at its three-day repo
auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system.
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
----------------------------------------------------------------
 19/07        16         568.60    16        568.60     7.25
 18/07        38         972.65    38        750.01     7.25
 17/07        44        1419.70    44        750.00     7.25
 16/07        52        2163.50    52       2163.50     7.25 
 15/07        25         923.60    25       923.60      7.25 
 12/07@       22         361.40    22       361.40      7.25 
 12/07        17         411.60    17       411.60      7.25  
 11/07        22         597.25    22       597.25      7.25  
 10/07        17         566.85    17       566.85      7.25
 09/07        14         510.65    14       510.65      7.25
 08/07        04         137.20    04       137.20      7.25
 05/07        04          76.95    04        76.95      7.25
 04/07        06         116.90    06       116.90      7.25
 03/07        14         172.15    14       172.15      7.25
 02/07        23         747.80    23       747.80      7.25
 28/06@       23         331.50    23       331.50      7.25
 28/06        25         545.95    25       545.95      7.25
 27/06        25         596.40    25       596.40      7.25
 26/06        20         368.90    20       368.90      7.25
 25/06        20         629.25    20       629.25      7.25
 24/06        22         802.15    22       802.15      7.25  
 21/06        26         682.95    26       682.95      7.25
 20/06        28         717.40    28       717.40      7.25
 19/06        24         603.40    24       603.40      7.25
 18/06        28         668.45    28       668.45      7.25
 17/06        30         713.40    30       713.40      7.25
 14/06@       24         310.10    24       310.10      7.25
 14/06        26         443.15    26       443.15      7.25    
 13/06        21         449.85    21       449.85      7.25
 12/06        25         536.20    25       536.20      7.25
 11/06        30         755.45    30       755.45      7.25
 10/06        29         775.90    29       775.90      7.25
 07/06        25         562.95    25       562.95      7.25
 06/06        25         560.30    25       560.30      7.25
 05/06        22         553.40    22       553.40      7.25
 04/06        28         664.10    28       664.10      7.25
 03/06        28         725.25    28       725.25      7.25
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 19/07         09      52.45         09    52.45      6.25
 18/07         11     102.25         11   102.25      6.25
 17/07         01       0.20         01     0.20      6.25
 16/07         06      55.15         06    55.15      6.25 
 15/07         01       0.25         01     0.25      6.25 
 12/07         05       6.60         05     6.60      6.25 
 11/07         03      88.75         03    88.75      6.25
 10/07         03       9.10         03     9.10      6.25
 09/07         03       9.70         03     9.70      6.25
 08/07         02       0.40         02     0.40      6.25
 05/07         06      31.70         06    31.70      6.25
 04/07         10      54.70         10    54.70      6.25
 03/07         11      63.35         11    63.35      6.25
 02/07         03      22.90         03    22.90      6.25
 28/06         18     115.55         18   115.55      6.25
 27/06         08      69.75         08    69.75      6.25
 26/06         -        -            -       -        6.25
 25/06         06      11.40         06    11.40      6.25
 24/06         06      22.85         06    22.85      6.25
 21/06         02       2.70         02     2.70      6.25
 20/06         01       0.15         01     0.15      6.25
 19/06         02       3.05         02     3.05      6.25
 18/06         02       1.05         02     1.05      6.25
 17/06         01       0.05         01     0.05      6.25
 14/06         06       5.60         06     5.60      6.25
 13/06         03       0.95         03     0.95      6.25
 12/06         02       0.80         02     0.80      6.25
 11/06         05       4.60         05     4.60      6.25
 10/06         01       0.20         01     0.20      6.25 
 07/06         01       0.20         01     0.20      6.25 
 06/06         01       0.10         01     0.10      6.25
 05/06         02       0.30         02     0.30      6.25   
 04/06         02       0.35         02     0.35      6.25 
 03/06         -         -           -        -       6.25
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
 ($1 = 59.4 rupees)

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

