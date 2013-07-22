TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 500 mln rupees

July 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted the sole bid for 500 million rupees ($8.37 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 15 bids it received for 398.40 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22/07 15 398.40 15 398.40 7.25 19/07 16 568.60 16 568.60 7.25 18/07 38 972.65 38 750.01 7.25 17/07 44 1419.70 44 750.00 7.25 16/07 52 2163.50 52 2163.50 7.25 15/07 25 923.60 25 923.60 7.25 12/07@ 22 361.40 22 361.40 7.25 12/07 17 411.60 17 411.60 7.25 11/07 22 597.25 22 597.25 7.25 10/07 17 566.85 17 566.85 7.25 09/07 14 510.65 14 510.65 7.25 08/07 04 137.20 04 137.20 7.25 05/07 04 76.95 04 76.95 7.25 04/07 06 116.90 06 116.90 7.25 03/07 14 172.15 14 172.15 7.25 02/07 23 747.80 23 747.80 7.25 28/06@ 23 331.50 23 331.50 7.25 28/06 25 545.95 25 545.95 7.25 27/06 25 596.40 25 596.40 7.25 26/06 20 368.90 20 368.90 7.25 25/06 20 629.25 20 629.25 7.25 24/06 22 802.15 22 802.15 7.25 21/06 26 682.95 26 682.95 7.25 20/06 28 717.40 28 717.40 7.25 19/06 24 603.40 24 603.40 7.25 18/06 28 668.45 28 668.45 7.25 17/06 30 713.40 30 713.40 7.25 14/06@ 24 310.10 24 310.10 7.25 14/06 26 443.15 26 443.15 7.25 13/06 21 449.85 21 449.85 7.25 12/06 25 536.20 25 536.20 7.25 11/06 30 755.45 30 755.45 7.25 10/06 29 775.90 29 775.90 7.25 07/06 25 562.95 25 562.95 7.25 06/06 25 560.30 25 560.30 7.25 05/06 22 553.40 22 553.40 7.25 04/06 28 664.10 28 664.10 7.25 03/06 28 725.25 28 725.25 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 22/07 01 0.50 01 0.50 6.25 19/07 09 52.45 09 52.45 6.25 18/07 11 102.25 11 102.25 6.25 17/07 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 16/07 06 55.15 06 55.15 6.25 15/07 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.25 12/07 05 6.60 05 6.60 6.25 11/07 03 88.75 03 88.75 6.25 10/07 03 9.10 03 9.10 6.25 09/07 03 9.70 03 9.70 6.25 08/07 02 0.40 02 0.40 6.25 05/07 06 31.70 06 31.70 6.25 04/07 10 54.70 10 54.70 6.25 03/07 11 63.35 11 63.35 6.25 02/07 03 22.90 03 22.90 6.25 28/06 18 115.55 18 115.55 6.25 27/06 08 69.75 08 69.75 6.25 26/06 - - - - 6.25 25/06 06 11.40 06 11.40 6.25 24/06 06 22.85 06 22.85 6.25 21/06 02 2.70 02 2.70 6.25 20/06 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 19/06 02 3.05 02 3.05 6.25 18/06 02 1.05 02 1.05 6.25 17/06 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 14/06 06 5.60 06 5.60 6.25 13/06 03 0.95 03 0.95 6.25 12/06 02 0.80 02 0.80 6.25 11/06 05 4.60 05 4.60 6.25 10/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 07/06 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.25 06/06 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 05/06 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.25 04/06 02 0.35 02 0.35 6.25 03/06 - - - - 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 59.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)