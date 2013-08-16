FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 430 mln rupees
August 16, 2013

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 430 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday
it accepted all three bids for 430 million rupees ($6.97
million) at its three-day reverse repo auction through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
    Earlier in the day, it accepted all 64 bids for 387.61
billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
----------------------------------------------------------------
 16/08        64         387.66    64        387.61     7.25
 14/08        65         388.36    65        388.36     7.25
 13/08        64         386.31    64        386.31     7.25
 12/08        64         384.56    64        384.56     7.25
 08/08@       08          21.60    08         21.60     7.25
 08/08        56         350.06    56        350.06     7.25
 07/08        60         371.06    60        371.06     7.25
 06/08        61         378.11    61        378.11     7.25
 05/08        61         379.90    61        379.90     7.25
 02/08        60         372.64    60        372.64     7.25
 01/08        61         377.16    61        377.16     7.25
 31/07        61         376.99    61        376.98     7.25
 30/07        61         379.54    61        379.53     7.25
 29/07        58         365.93    58        365.84     7.25
 26/07@       16         113.17    16        112.99     7.25
 26/07        43         225.55    43        224.46     7.25
 25/07        40         280.47    40        279.38     7.25
 24/07        49         332.63    49        332.60     7.25
 23/07        22         504.75    22        504.75     7.25
 22/07        15         398.40    15        398.40     7.25
 19/07        16         568.60    16        568.60     7.25
 18/07        38         972.65    38        750.01     7.25
 17/07        44        1419.70    44        750.00     7.25
 16/07        52        2163.50    52       2163.50     7.25 
 15/07        25         923.60    25        923.60     7.25 
 12/07@       22         361.40    22        361.40     7.25 
 12/07        17         411.60    17        411.60     7.25  
 11/07        22         597.25    22        597.25     7.25  
 10/07        17         566.85    17        566.85     7.25
 09/07        14         510.65    14        510.65     7.25
 08/07        04         137.20    04        137.20     7.25
 05/07        04          76.95    04         76.95     7.25
 04/07        06         116.90    06        116.90     7.25
 03/07        14         172.15    14        172.15     7.25
 02/07        23         747.80    23        747.80     7.25
  --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 16/08         03       0.43         03     0.43      6.25
 14/08         04       1.00         04     1.00      6.25
 13/08         02       0.24         02     0.24      6.25
 12/08         03       0.40         03     0.40      6.25
 08/08         04       3.62         04     3.62      6.25
 07/08         04       3.52         04     3.52      6.25
 06/08         07       2.72         07     2.72      6.25
 05/08         04       0.60         04     0.60      6.25 
 02/08         04       1.10         04     1.10      6.25
 01/08         05       4.03         05     4.03      6.25
 31/07         07       3.92         07     3.92      6.25
 30/07         08       2.75         08     2.75      6.25
 29/07         04       0.90         04     0.90      6.25
 26/07         05       7.95         05     7.95      6.25
 25/07         16      69.10         16    69.10      6.25
 24/07         08      44.25         08    44.25      6.25
 23/07         05      15.50         05    15.50      6.25
 22/07         01       0.50         01     0.50      6.25  
 19/07         09      52.45         09    52.45      6.25
 18/07         11     102.25         11   102.25      6.25
 17/07         01       0.20         01     0.20      6.25
 16/07         06      55.15         06    55.15      6.25 
 15/07         01       0.25         01     0.25      6.25 
 12/07         05       6.60         05     6.60      6.25 
 11/07         03      88.75         03    88.75      6.25
 10/07         03       9.10         03     9.10      6.25
 09/07         03       9.70         03     9.70      6.25
 08/07         02       0.40         02     0.40      6.25
 05/07         06      31.70         06    31.70      6.25
 04/07         10      54.70         10    54.70      6.25
 03/07         11      63.35         11    63.35      6.25
 02/07         03      22.90         03    22.90      6.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
 ($1 = 61.7 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)

