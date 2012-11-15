TABLE-India cbank says gets no bid at reverse repo auction

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it did not receive any bid at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, the central bank said it accepted all 46 bids for 1.13 trillion rupees ($20.65 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 15/11 46 1,128.50 46 1,128.50 8.00 12/11 39 1,064.85 39 1,064.85 8.00 09/11 36 874.60 36 874.60 8.00 08/11 36 796.20 36 796.20 8.00 07/11 34 665.20 34 665.20 8.00 06/11 25 423.15 25 423.15 8.00 05/11 29 582.05 29 582.05 8.00 02/11@ 21 277.20 21 277.20 8.00 02/11 24 263.80 24 263.80 8.00 01/11 29 741.25 29 741.25 8.00 31/10 40 961.60 40 961.60 8.00 30/10 29 774.75 29 774.75 8.00 29/10 34 993.10 34 993.10 8.00 25/10 43 1,014.80 43 1,014.80 8.00 23/10 34 771.10 34 771.10 8.00 22/10 28 674.00 28 674.00 8.00 19/10@ 32 371.90 32 371.90 8.00 19/10 29 624.65 29 624.65 8.00 18/10 37 1,016.35 37 1,016.35 8.00 17/10 30 862.60 30 862.60 8.00 16/10 29 781.85 29 781.85 8.00 15/10 29 701.10 29 701.10 8.00 12/10 23 458.40 23 458.40 8.00 11/10 29 692.65 29 692.65 8.00 10/10 25 633.25 25 633.25 8.00 09/10 26 652.95 26 652.95 8.00 08/10 25 611.80 25 611.80 8.00 05/10@ 13 102.35 13 102.35 8.00 05/10 8 118.35 8 118.35 8.00 04/10 4 68.50 4 68.50 8.00 03/10 6 139.30 6 139.30 8.00 01/10 27 689.60 27 689.60 8.00 28/09 32 854.40 32 854.40 8.00 27/09 30 602.70 30 602.70 8.00 26/09 25 565.00 25 565.00 8.00 25/09 29 797.60 29 797.60 8.00 24/09 29 801.30 29 801.30 8.00 21/09@ 21 281.25 21 281.25 8.00 21/09 23 491.85 23 491.85 8.00 20/09 31 852.95 31 852.95 8.00 18/09 24 681.25 24 681.25 8.00 17/09 17 536.55 17 536.55 8.00 14/09 21 551.20 21 551.20 8.00 13/09 16 322.35 16 322.35 8.00 12/09 15 307.45 15 307.45 8.00 11/09 23 513.90 23 513.90 8.00 10/09 21 432.50 21 432.50 8.00 07/09@ 16 262.75 16 262.75 8.00 07/09 09 128.75 09 128.75 8.00 06/09 02 21.20 02 21.20 8.00 05/09 03 29.70 03 29.70 8.00 04/09 07 103.55 07 103.55 8.00 03/09 11 168.30 11 168.30 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 15/11 - - - - 7.00 12/11 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 09/11 - - - - 7.00 08/11 - - - - 7.00 07/11 1 2.00 1 2.00 7.00 06/11 - - - - 7.00 05/11 - - - - 7.00 02/11 2 0.45 2 0.45 7.00 01/11 - - - - 7.00 31/10 - - - - 7.00 30/10 - - - - 7.00 29/10 - - - - 7.00 25/10 1 0.6 1 0.6 7.00 23/10 1 0.1 1 0.1 7.00 22/10 - - - - 7.00 19/10 4 3.1 4 3.1 7.00 18/10 - - - - 7.00 17/10 - - - - 7.00 16/10 - - - - 7.00 15/10 1 0.2 1 0.2 7.00 12/10 - - - - 7.00 11/10 - - - - 7.00 10/10 - - - - 7.00 09/10 - - - - 7.00 08/10 - - - - 7.00 05/10 16 202.30 16 202.30 7.00 04/10 5 9.30 5 9.30 7.00 03/10 2 2.40 2 2.40 7.00 01/10 11 85.00 11 85.00 7.00 28/09 5 39.00 5 39.00 7.00 27/09 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.00 26/09 1 3.00 1 3.00 7.00 25/09 - - - - 7.00 24/09 - - - - 7.00 21/09 7 10.60 7 10.60 7.00 20/09 2 6.05 2 6.05 7.00 18/09 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 17/09 - - - - 7.00 14/09 - - - - 7.00 13/09 - - - - 7.00 12/09 - - - - 7.00 11/09 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 10/09 - - - - 7.00 07/09 12 54.45 12 54.45 7.00 06/09 2 0.80 2 0.80 7.00 05/09 5 23.80 5 23.80 7.00 04/09 1 8.00 1 8.00 7.00 03/09 2 0.10 2 0.10 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- ^ Additional liquidity adjustment facility on last day of fiscal year 2011/12. @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. # Additional repo auction conducted by the central bank. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. * Additional repo auctions conducted on last working day of the fiscal year. ($1 = 54.70 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)