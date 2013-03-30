FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 353.35 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 30, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 353.35 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Bids for the Reserve Bank of India's
reverse repo operations soared to 353.35 billion rupees ($6.50
billion) at an auction of 3-day special reverse repos on
Saturday, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.
    The central bank also accepted all four bids for just 9.4
billion rupees ($173 million) at its special 3-day repo auction
- the weakest in months - through which it injects liquidity
into the banking system.

--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS      FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 30/03@@       4           9.40     4         9.40      7.50
 28/03@@      41         671.85    41       671.85      7.50
 28/03        45        1135.80    45      1135.80      7.50
 26/03        53        1630.90    53      1630.90      7.50
 25/03        47        1492.60    47      1492.60      7.50
 22/03@       33         560.75    33       560.75      7.50
 22/03        41         905.15    41       905.15      7.50
 21/03        50       1,398.15    50     1,398.15      7.50
 20/03        44       1,308.40    44     1,308.40      7.50
 19/03        44       1,203.85    44     1,203.85      7.75
 18/03        48       1,426.95    48     1,426.95      7.75
 15/03        48       1,352.50    48     1,352.50      7.75   
 14/03        33         925.00    33       925.00      7.75
 13/03        32         968.10    32       968.10      7.75 
 12/03        36       1,085.60    36     1,085.60      7.75 
 11/03        36       1,018.60    36     1,018.60      7.75   
 08/03@       27         437.60    27      437.60       7.75
 08/03        25         493.50    25      493.50       7.75
 07/03        23         632.95    23      632.95       7.75
 06/03        17         379.70    17      379.70       7.75
 05/03        12         306.90    12      306.90       7.75
 04/03        20         639.85    20      639.85       7.75
 01/03        38       1,036.40    38    1,036.40       7.75
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           APPLICATIONS       APPLICATIONS    FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
 30/03 @@      23      353.35        23    353.35     6.50
 28/03          3       60.20         3     60.20     6.50
 26/03          4       23.25         4     23.25     6.50
 25/03          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.50
 22/03          8       27.95         8     27.95     6.50
 21/03          5       15.15         5     15.15     6.50
 20/03          3        3.45         3      3.45     6.50
 19/03          2        0.65         2      0.65     6.50
 18/03          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 15/03          2        0.75         2      0.75     6.75
 14/03          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 13/03          2        6.25         2      6.25     6.75
 12/03          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 11/03          1        0.35         1      0.35     6.75
 08/03          4        1.25         4      1.25     6.75
 07/03          2        0.45         2      0.45     6.75
 06/03          2        0.90         2      0.90     6.75
 05/03          4       20.90         4     20.90     6.75
 04/03         16      130.95        16    130.95     6.75
 01/03          9       29.90         9     29.90     6.75      
   
 28/02          2        1.25         2      1.25     6.75
 27/02          2        0.50         2      0.50     6.75
 26/02          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 25/02          1        0.25         1      0.25     6.75
 22/02          6        3.65         6      3.65     6.75
 21/02          2        0.45         2      0.45     6.75
 20/02          1        0.40         1      0.40     6.75
 18/02          2        0.55         2      0.55     6.75
 15/02          1        0.15         1      0.15     6.75
 14/02          1        0.10         1      0.10     6.75
 13/02          1        0.10         1      0.10     6.75
 12/02          1        0.15         1      0.15     6.75
 11/02          1        0.10         1      0.10     6.75
 08/02          5       10.95         5     10.95     6.75
 07/02          4       32.10         4     32.10     6.75
 06/02          2       15.00         2     15.00     6.75
 05/02          -         -                   -       6.75 
 04/02          2       12.00         2     12.00     6.75
 01/02          -         -                   -       6.75
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    @@ Special repo. The RBI conducts special repo, reverse
acute cash deficit conditions.
    @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 54.35 rupees)

 (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.