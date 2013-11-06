FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 530 mln rupees
November 6, 2013

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 530 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted both bids for 530 million rupees at its
one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess
liquidity from the banking system.
    Earlier in the day, it accepted all 45 bids for 304.89
billion rupees ($4.94 billion) at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 06/11        45         304.89    45        304.89     7.75 
 05/11        58         385.31    58        384.42     7.75
 01/11@       12          49.41    12         49.41     7.75
 01/11        48         322.16    48        322.15     7.75    
   
 31/10        65         408.62    65        408.62     7.75
 30/10        63         407.25    63        407.25     7.75 
 29/10        64         407.39    64        407.36     7.50
 28/10        66         407.67    66        407.67     7.50
 25/10        65         408.66    65        408.66     7.50    
 24/10        64         407.94    64        407.94     7.50
 23/10        65         408.06    65        408.06     7.50
 22/10        64         407.86    64        407.86     7.50
 21/10        64         408.11    64        407.96     7.50
 18/10@       09           9.58    09          9.58     7.50
 18/10        59         370.82    59        370.82     7.50
 17/10        66         405.22    66        405.22     7.50  
 15/10        66         400.61    66        400.61     7.50
 14/10        67         405.01    67        405.01     7.50
 11/10        66         404.98    66        404.98     7.50
 10/10        65         400.98    65        400.98     7.50
 09/10        66         404.98    66        404.98     7.50
 08/10        64         402.66    64        402.66     7.50
 07/10        65         403.16    65        403.05     7.50  
 04/10@       09          20.04    09         20.04     7.50
 04/10        58         359.64    58        359.64     7.50
 03/10        65         405.21    65        405.21     7.50
 01/10        63         391.52    63        391.52     7.50   
 30/09        61         377.41    61        377.41     7.50   
 27/09        66         404.33    66        404.33     7.50
 26/09        66         405.25    66        405.22     7.50 
 25/09        64         404.67    64        404.67     7.50 
 24/09        64         402.67    64        402.67     7.50
 23/09        63         402.27    63        402.27     7.50
 20/09@       05          17.13    05         17.13     7.50
 20/09        58         373.13    58        373.13     7.25 
 19/09        64         400.36    64        400.36     7.25 
 18/09        64         399.23    64        399.23     7.25
 17/09        63         398.68    63        398.68     7.25
 16/09        65         399.33    65        399.33     7.25
 13/09        62         389.90    62        389.90     7.25  
 12/09        63         394.49    64        394.49     7.25
 11/09        64         393.61    64        393.59     7.25
 10/09        65         401.29    65        401.22     7.25  
 06/09@       02           5.40    02          5.40     7.25   
 06/09        61         383.72    61        383.72     7.25
 05/09        63         399.15    63        399.15     7.25
 04/09        64         399.67    64        399.65     7.25
 03/09        63         393.39    63        393.39     7.25
 02/09        64         399.34    64        399.34     7.25
 --------------------------------------------------------------
             
                          REVERSE REPO
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
 --------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 06/11         02       0.53         02     0.53      6.75 
 05/11         13      31.60         13    31.60      6.75 
 01/10         07      27.82         07    27.82      6.75
 31/10         01       0.75         01     0.75      6.75
 30/10         02       0.30         02     0.30      6.75      
                                  
 29/10         03       0.47         03     0.47      6.75
 28/10         01       0.15         01     0.15      6.50 
 25/10         -         -           -       -        6.50  
 24/10         02       0.26         02     0.26      6.50 
 23/10         01       5.00         01     5.00      6.50 
 22/10         02       0.06         02     0.06      6.50 
 21/10         01       0.01         01     0.01      6.50
 18/10         03       2.11         03     2.11      6.50
 17/10         01       0.03         01     0.03      6.50
 15/10         01       0.03         01     0.03      6.50
 14/10         01       0.03         01     0.03      6.50
 11/10         01       0.03         01     0.03      6.50
 10/10         01       0.01         01     0.01      6.50 
 09/10         01       0.01         01     0.01      6.50
 08/10         -         -           -       -         -
 07/10         01       0.04         01     0.04      6.50
 04/10         03      12.51         03    12.51      6.50
 03/10         04       0.50         04     0.50      6.50
 01/10         07      16.20         07    16.20      6.50
 30/09         08     155.86         08   155.86      6.50
 27/09         03      20.46         03    20.46      6.50
 26/09         02       3.18         02     3.18      6.50
 25/09         02       0.17         02     0.17      6.50
 23/09         02       0.15         02     0.15      6.50
 21/09         02       0.21         02     0.21      6.50
 20/09          03        0.34        03        0.34      6.50
 19/09          02        0.32        02        0.32      6.25  
 
 18/09          02       1.07        02        1.07      6.25
 17/09         02       0.08         02     0.08      6.25
 16/09         02       0.13         02     0.13      6.25  
 13/09         01       0.08         01     0.08      6.25
 12/09         03       0.33         03     0.33      6.25
 11/09         01       0.40         01     0.40      6.25 
 10/09         04       0.48         04     0.48      6.25 
 06/09         02       0.15         02     0.15      6.25   
 05/09         01       0.09         01     0.09      6.25
 04/09         02       0.85         02     0.85      6.25    
 03/09         05       1.05         05     1.05      6.25      
 
 02/09         04       1.04         04     1.04      6.25     
--------------------------------------------------------------
    @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
    * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages,  and.
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 61.6725 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

