TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 50 mln rupees
January 6, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 50 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted the sole bid received for 50 million rupees at its
one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess
cash from the banking system.
    Earlier in the day, it had accepted all 29 bids for 251.60
billion  rupees ($4.04 billion) at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
    
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                             REPO   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE 
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
---------------------------------------------------------------
 06/01        29         251.60    29        251.60     7.75
 03/01        25         202.12    25        202.12     7.75
 02/01        58         379.76    58        379.76     7.75
 01/01        61         411.94    61        411.94     7.75
 31/12        59         389.76    59        389.76     7.75
 30/12        60         411.68    60        411.68     7.75
 27/12@       13          97.77    13         97.77     7.75
 27/12        49         300.27    49        300.27     7.75
 26/12        63         411.24    63        411.24     7.75
 24/12        64         409.27    64        409.27     7.75
 23/12        61         410.34    61        410.34     7.75
 20/12        64         411.27    64        411.27     7.75  
 19/12        60         403.99    60        403.99     7.75 
 18/12        59         382.20    59        382.20     7.75    
 17/12        57         374.22    57        374.22     7.75    
 16/12        58         384.50    58        384.50     7.75
 13/12@       29         195.53    29        195.53     7.75
 13/12        24         106.71    24        106.71     7.75 
 12/12        09          51.06    09         51.06     7.75 
 11/12        27         199.09    27        199.09     7.75  
 10/12        32         237.29    32        237.28     7.75  
 09/12        29         200.09    29        200.09     7.75    
 06/12        12         104.69    12        104.69     7.75   
 05/12        04          12.49    04         12.49     7.75   
 04/12        04           8.74    04          8.74     7.75   
 03/12        07          29.27    07         29.27     7.75   
 02/12        39         251.24    39        251.22     7.75   
 29/11@       15          80.05    15         80.05     7.75   
 29/11        24         108.37    24        108.37     7.75   
 28/11        66         412.42    66        412.42     7.75   
 27/11        63         412.05    63        412.05     7.75   
 26/11        62         404.55    62        404.55     7.75   
 25/11        62         411.50    62        411.50     7.75    
 22/11        64         412.35    64        412.35     7.75    
 21/11        65         412.38    65        412.38     7.75    
 20/11        63         411.80    63        411.80     7.75    
 19/11        64         407.70    64        407.70     7.75    
 18/11        65         410.93    65        410.76     7.75   
 14/11@       06          43.90    06         43.90     7.75   
 14/11        54         354.55    54        354.55     7.75   
 13/11        64         406.48    64        406.48     7.75   
 12/11        64         406.58    64        406.58     7.75   
 11/11        64         406.04    64        406.04     7.75    
 08/11        63         406.13    63        406.13     7.75    
 07/11        63         405.00    63        405.00     7.75    
 06/11        45         304.89    45        304.89     7.75    
 05/11        58         385.31    58        384.42     7.75   
 01/11@       12          49.41    12         49.41     7.75   
 01/11        48         322.16    48        322.15     7.75   
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
--------------------------------------------------------------  
                                                
                          REVERSE REPO 
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE  
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED   
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
---------------------------------------------------------------
 06/01          1       0.05          1     0.05      6.75
 03/01          1       0.03          1     0.03      6.75 
 02/01         31     130.69         31   130.69      6.75    
 01/01         14      36.18         14    36.18      6.75    
 31/12          5      66.25          5    66.25      6.75
 30/12          2       0.17          2     0.17      6.75
 27/12          5       1.45          5     1.45      6.75
 26/12          5      11.17          5    11.17      6.75
 24/12          2       0.22          2     0.22      6.75
 23/12          2       0.22          2     0.22      6.75
 20/12          2       0.12          2     0.12      6.75
 19/12          3       3.07          3     3.07      6.75
 18/12          -        -            -      -         -
 17/12          2      11.05          2    11.05      6.75 
 16/12          2       8.03          2     8.03      6.75
 13/12          2      46.50          2    46.50      6.75
 12/12         16      62.86         16    62.86      6.75 
 11/12         20      97.74         20    97.74      6.75 
 10/12         13      92.81         13    92.81      6.75  
 09/12         04      29.82         04    29.82      6.75  
 06/12         05      25.39         05    25.39      6.75   
 05/12         12      80.62         12    80.62      6.75   
 04/12         08      10.26         08    10.26      6.75   
 03/12         29     108.59         29   108.59      6.75      
 02/12         23      86.58         23    86.58      6.75      
 29/11          4      30.40          4    30.40      6.75    
 28/11         14      61.76         14    61.76      6.75    
 27/11          2       3.75         2      3.75      6.75   
 26/11         --       --           --     --        6.75   
 25/11         01       0.01         01     0.01      6.75   
 22/11         --       --           --     --        6.75   
 21/11         01       2.00         01     2.00      6.75   
 20/11         --       --           --     --        6.75   
 19/11         --       --           --     --        6.75   
 18/11         01       0.04         01     0.04      6.75   
 14/11         01       1.00         01     1.00      6.75    
 13/11         01       0.07         01     0.07      6.75    
 12/11         01       0.01         01     0.01      6.75    
 11/11         02       0.30         02     0.30      6.75    
 08/11         --       --           --     --        6.75    
 07/11         01       1.50         01     1.50      6.75    
 06/11         02       0.53         02     0.53      6.75    
 05/11         13      31.60         13    31.60      6.75    
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays.
Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters
pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India
conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 62.2075 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
