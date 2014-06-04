TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001

June 4 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan kept the country’s key policy repo rate unchanged at 8 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, but surprisingly reduced the mandatory amount of bonds lenders must park at the RBI - called the statutory liquidity ratio - by 50 basis points to 22.5 percent of deposits, starting in mid-June.
