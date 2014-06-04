FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001
June 4, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan kept the country’s key policy repo rate unchanged at 8 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, but surprisingly reduced the mandatory amount of bonds lenders must park at the RBI - called the statutory liquidity ratio - by 50 basis points to 22.5 percent of deposits, starting in mid-June.

-- Timeline for repo rate changes

-- Timeline for CRR changes

-- Timeline for SLR changes

Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate since February 2001.

* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)

7.00 28-01-2014

6.75 29-10-2013

6.50 20-09-2013

6.25 03-05-2013

6.50 19-03-2013

6.75 29-01-2013

7.00 17-04-2012

7.50 25-11-2011

7.25 16-09-2011

7.00 26-07-2011

6.50 16-06-2011

6.25 03-05-2011

5.75 17-03-2011

5.50 25-01-2011

5.25 02-11-2010

5.00 16-09-2010

4.50 27-07-2010

4.00 02-07-2010

3.75 20-04-2010

3.50 19-03-2010

3.25 21-04-2009

3.50 04-03-2009

4.00 02-01-2009

5.00 08-12-2008

6.00 25-07-2006

5.75 08-06-2006

5.50 24-01-2006

5.25 26-10-2005

5.00 29-04-2005

4.75 27-10-2004

4.50 25-08-2003

5.00 03-03-2003

5.50 30-10-2002

5.75 27-06-2002

6.00 05-03-2002

6.50 28-05-2001

6.75 27-04-2001

7.00 02-03-2001

7.50 20-02-2001 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank’s website: (www.rbi.org.in) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
