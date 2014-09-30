FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 30, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects to remove extraneous words after paragraph 3)
    MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India's central bank kept its
key policy repo rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on
Tuesday, as widely expected, while warning of risks to its
target to bring consumer inflation down to 6 percent by January
2016.
    "This continues to warrant policy preparedness to contain
pressures if the risks materialise," the Reserve Bank of India
said in a statement following the policy review.
    "Therefore, the future policy stance will be influenced by
the Reserve Bank's projections of inflation relative to the
medium term objective (6 percent by January 2016), while being
contingent on incoming data."
    
    -- Timeline for repo              
    -- Timeline for CRR               
    -- Timeline for SLR               
     
      
    Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate  
since February 2001. 
     
    * RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
      7.00                      28-01-2014
      6.75                      29-10-2013
      6.50                      20-09-2013  
      6.25                      03-05-2013
      6.50                      19-03-2013
      6.75                      29-01-2013  
      7.00                      17-04-2012 
      7.50                      25-11-2011 
      7.25                      16-09-2011 
      7.00                      26-07-2011 
      6.50                      16-06-2011 
      6.25                      03-05-2011 
      5.75                      17-03-2011 
      5.50                      25-01-2011 
      5.25                      02-11-2010 
      5.00                      16-09-2010 
      4.50                      27-07-2010 
      4.00                      02-07-2010 
      3.75                      20-04-2010 
      3.50                      19-03-2010 
      3.25                      21-04-2009 
      3.50                      04-03-2009 
      4.00                      02-01-2009 
      5.00                      08-12-2008 
      6.00                      25-07-2006 
      5.75                      08-06-2006 
      5.50                      24-01-2006 
      5.25                      26-10-2005 
      5.00                      29-04-2005 
      4.75                      27-10-2004 
      4.50                      25-08-2003 
      5.00                      03-03-2003 
      5.50                      30-10-2002 
      5.75                      27-06-2002 
      6.00                      05-03-2002 
      6.50                      28-05-2001 
      6.75                      27-04-2001 
      7.00                      02-03-2001 
      7.50                      20-02-2001 
 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known
as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's
website: (www.rbi.org.in)

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.