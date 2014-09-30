REFILE-TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001

(Corrects to remove extraneous words after paragraph 3) MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India's central bank kept its key policy repo rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, while warning of risks to its target to bring consumer inflation down to 6 percent by January 2016. "This continues to warrant policy preparedness to contain pressures if the risks materialise," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement following the policy review. "Therefore, the future policy stance will be influenced by the Reserve Bank's projections of inflation relative to the medium term objective (6 percent by January 2016), while being contingent on incoming data." -- Timeline for repo -- Timeline for CRR -- Timeline for SLR Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate since February 2001. * RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 7.00 28-01-2014 6.75 29-10-2013 6.50 20-09-2013 6.25 03-05-2013 6.50 19-03-2013 6.75 29-01-2013 7.00 17-04-2012 7.50 25-11-2011 7.25 16-09-2011 7.00 26-07-2011 6.50 16-06-2011 6.25 03-05-2011 5.75 17-03-2011 5.50 25-01-2011 5.25 02-11-2010 5.00 16-09-2010 4.50 27-07-2010 4.00 02-07-2010 3.75 20-04-2010 3.50 19-03-2010 3.25 21-04-2009 3.50 04-03-2009 4.00 02-01-2009 5.00 08-12-2008 6.00 25-07-2006 5.75 08-06-2006 5.50 24-01-2006 5.25 26-10-2005 5.00 29-04-2005 4.75 27-10-2004 4.50 25-08-2003 5.00 03-03-2003 5.50 30-10-2002 5.75 27-06-2002 6.00 05-03-2002 6.50 28-05-2001 6.75 27-04-2001 7.00 02-03-2001 7.50 20-02-2001 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)