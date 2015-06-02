FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001
#Asia
June 2, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - India's central bank cut interest rates
for a third time this year on Tuesday, taking advantage of
subdued inflation to give more support to an economy that many
economists doubt is doing as well as latest impressive growth
numbers suggest. 
    
    -- Timeline for repo              
    -- Timeline for CRR               
    -- Timeline for SLR               
          
    Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate  
since February 2001. 
     
    * RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
      6.25                      02-06-2015   
      6.50                      04-03-2015
      6.75                      15-01-2015
      7.00                      28-01-2014
      6.75                      29-10-2013
      6.50                      20-09-2013  
      6.25                      03-05-2013
      6.50                      19-03-2013
      6.75                      29-01-2013  
      7.00                      17-04-2012 
      7.50                      25-11-2011 
      7.25                      16-09-2011 
      7.00                      26-07-2011 
      6.50                      16-06-2011 
      6.25                      03-05-2011 
      5.75                      17-03-2011 
      5.50                      25-01-2011 
      5.25                      02-11-2010 
      5.00                      16-09-2010 
      4.50                      27-07-2010 
      4.00                      02-07-2010 
      3.75                      20-04-2010 
      3.50                      19-03-2010 
      3.25                      21-04-2009 
      3.50                      04-03-2009 
      4.00                      02-01-2009 
      5.00                      08-12-2008 
      6.00                      25-07-2006 
      5.75                      08-06-2006 
      5.50                      24-01-2006 
      5.25                      26-10-2005 
      5.00                      29-04-2005 
      4.75                      27-10-2004 
      4.50                      25-08-2003 
      5.00                      03-03-2003 
      5.50                      30-10-2002 
      5.75                      27-06-2002 
      6.00                      05-03-2002 
      6.50                      28-05-2001 
      6.75                      27-04-2001 
      7.00                      02-03-2001 
      7.50                      20-02-2001 
 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known
as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's
website: (www.rbi.org.in)

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

