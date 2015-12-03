TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001

Dec 3 (Reuters) - India's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged on Dec. 1, leaving the door open for more easing but making that dependent on meeting a challenging inflation target for 2017. At its last meeting in September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed the repo rate by 50 basis points to 6.75 percent to boost growth. -- Timeline for repo -- Timeline for CRR -- Timeline for SLR Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate since February 2001. * RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 5.75 29-09-2015 6.25 02-06-2015 6.50 04-03-2015 6.75 15-01-2015 7.00 28-01-2014 6.75 29-10-2013 6.50 20-09-2013 6.25 03-05-2013 6.50 19-03-2013 6.75 29-01-2013 7.00 17-04-2012 7.50 25-11-2011 7.25 16-09-2011 7.00 26-07-2011 6.50 16-06-2011 6.25 03-05-2011 5.75 17-03-2011 5.50 25-01-2011 5.25 02-11-2010 5.00 16-09-2010 4.50 27-07-2010 4.00 02-07-2010 3.75 20-04-2010 3.50 19-03-2010 3.25 21-04-2009 3.50 04-03-2009 4.00 02-01-2009 5.00 08-12-2008 6.00 25-07-2006 5.75 08-06-2006 5.50 24-01-2006 5.25 26-10-2005 5.00 29-04-2005 4.75 27-10-2004 4.50 25-08-2003 5.00 03-03-2003 5.50 30-10-2002 5.75 27-06-2002 6.00 05-03-2002 6.50 28-05-2001 6.75 27-04-2001 7.00 02-03-2001 7.50 20-02-2001 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)