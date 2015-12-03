FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 3, 2015 / 9:38 AM / in 2 years

TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - India's central bank kept its key lending
rate unchanged on Dec. 1, leaving the door open for more easing
but making that dependent on meeting a challenging inflation
target for 2017. At its last meeting in September, the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) slashed the repo rate by 50
basis points to 6.75 percent to boost growth. 
    
    -- Timeline for repo              
    -- Timeline for CRR                  
    -- Timeline for SLR               
          
    Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate  
since February 2001. 
     
    * RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
      5.75                      29-09-2015
      6.25                      02-06-2015   
      6.50                      04-03-2015
      6.75                      15-01-2015
      7.00                      28-01-2014
      6.75                      29-10-2013
      6.50                      20-09-2013  
      6.25                      03-05-2013
      6.50                      19-03-2013
      6.75                      29-01-2013  
      7.00                      17-04-2012 
      7.50                      25-11-2011 
      7.25                      16-09-2011 
      7.00                      26-07-2011 
      6.50                      16-06-2011 
      6.25                      03-05-2011 
      5.75                      17-03-2011 
      5.50                      25-01-2011 
      5.25                      02-11-2010 
      5.00                      16-09-2010 
      4.50                      27-07-2010 
      4.00                      02-07-2010 
      3.75                      20-04-2010 
      3.50                      19-03-2010 
      3.25                      21-04-2009 
      3.50                      04-03-2009 
      4.00                      02-01-2009 
      5.00                      08-12-2008 
      6.00                      25-07-2006 
      5.75                      08-06-2006 
      5.50                      24-01-2006 
      5.25                      26-10-2005 
      5.00                      29-04-2005 
      4.75                      27-10-2004 
      4.50                      25-08-2003 
      5.00                      03-03-2003 
      5.50                      30-10-2002 
      5.75                      27-06-2002 
      6.00                      05-03-2002 
      6.50                      28-05-2001 
      6.75                      27-04-2001 
      7.00                      02-03-2001 
      7.50                      20-02-2001 
 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known
as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's
website: (www.rbi.org.in)

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.