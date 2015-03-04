FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001
March 4, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 3 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - India's central bank lowered its policy
repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent on
Wednesday, its second inter-meeting cut this year on the back of
easing inflation and what it said was the "weak state" of parts
of the economy. 
    
    -- Timeline for repo              
    -- Timeline for CRR               
    -- Timeline for SLR               
          
    Here is a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate  
since February 2001. 
     
    * RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
      6.50                      04-03-2015
      6.75                      15-01-2015
      7.00                      28-01-2014
      6.75                      29-10-2013
      6.50                      20-09-2013  
      6.25                      03-05-2013
      6.50                      19-03-2013
      6.75                      29-01-2013  
      7.00                      17-04-2012 
      7.50                      25-11-2011 
      7.25                      16-09-2011 
      7.00                      26-07-2011 
      6.50                      16-06-2011 
      6.25                      03-05-2011 
      5.75                      17-03-2011 
      5.50                      25-01-2011 
      5.25                      02-11-2010 
      5.00                      16-09-2010 
      4.50                      27-07-2010 
      4.00                      02-07-2010 
      3.75                      20-04-2010 
      3.50                      19-03-2010 
      3.25                      21-04-2009 
      3.50                      04-03-2009 
      4.00                      02-01-2009 
      5.00                      08-12-2008 
      6.00                      25-07-2006 
      5.75                      08-06-2006 
      5.50                      24-01-2006 
      5.25                      26-10-2005 
      5.00                      29-04-2005 
      4.75                      27-10-2004 
      4.50                      25-08-2003 
      5.00                      03-03-2003 
      5.50                      30-10-2002 
      5.75                      27-06-2002 
      6.00                      05-03-2002 
      6.50                      28-05-2001 
      6.75                      27-04-2001 
      7.00                      02-03-2001 
      7.50                      20-02-2001 
 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known
as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's
website: (www.rbi.org.in)

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Anand Basu)

