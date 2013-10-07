India cbank to look at easing FX futures curbs once rupee stabilises

NEW DELHI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - India’s central bank will look at easing restrictions on the forex futures market once the rupee stabilises, Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India is also in talks with stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on making the dollar-rupee over-the-counter and futures market trades on a delivery basis, Khan said on the sidelines of an event.

The central bank will look at the “whole gamut of futures market” once stability improves in the forex market, Khan added.

The rupee was trading at 61.75 to the dollar, weaker from Friday’s close of 61.43/44. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar, writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)