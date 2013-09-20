FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank chief: have to focus on anchoring inflation for protecting rupee's value
September 20, 2013 / 10:53 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank chief: have to focus on anchoring inflation for protecting rupee's value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Indian central bank has to try to anchor inflation expectations going forward which is necessary in order to protect the value of the rupee, its chief Raghuram Rajan told analysts in a conference call post the policy review.

Rajan said the measures taken by the central bank have helped in bringing in some rupee stability. The rupee has gained about 9 percent since the time Rajan assumed office on Sept. 4.

Earlier on Friday, Rajan surprised markets in his maiden policy review by raising interest rates to ward off rising inflation, while scaling back some of the emergency measures put in place to support the ailing rupee. [D:nL3N0HG0VA] (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

