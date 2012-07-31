FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank chief sees no link between SLR cut and bond buybacks
July 31, 2012 / 10:42 AM / 5 years ago

India cbank chief sees no link between SLR cut and bond buybacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said no direct links should be made between its cut in the statutory liquidity ratio and any potential open market operations during a news conference after the central bank’s policy review.

Subbarao made the comments in response to a question about whether the SLR cut would make the RBI more prone to buy back bonds via OMOs.

Earlier on Tuesday, RBI left rates unchanged for the second straight review, showing that bringing down stubbornly high inflation is its top priority even as economic conditions deteriorate. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)

