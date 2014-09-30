FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949
#Asia
September 30, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India's central bank kept its
key policy repo rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on
Tuesday, as widely expected, while warning of risks to its
target to bring consumer inflation down to 6 percent by January
2016.
    "This continues to warrant policy preparedness to contain
pressures if the risks materialise," the Reserve Bank of India
said in a statement following the policy review.
    "Therefore, the future policy stance will be influenced by
the Reserve Bank's projections of inflation relative to the
medium term objective (6 percent by January 2016), while being
contingent on incoming data."
     
    -- Timeline for repo              
    -- Timeline for reverse repo      
    -- Timeline for CRR               
     
    Here is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity
ratio (SLR) since 1949. 
    
 RATE (PCT)                       EFFECTIVE DATE 
 22.00                             09-08-2014
 22.50                             14-06-2014
 23.00                             11-08-2012 
 24.00                             18-12-2010  
 25.00                             07-11-2009  
 24.00                             08-11-2008  
 25.00                             25-10-1997  
 31.50                             29-10-1994  
 33.75                             17-09-1994  
 34.25                             20-08-1994  
 34.75                             16-10-1993  
 37.25                             18-09-1993  
 37.50                             21-08-1993  
 37.75                             06-03-1993  
 38.00                             06-02-1993  
 38.25                             09-01-1993  
 38.50                             29-02-1992  
 38.50                             22-09-1990  
 38.00                             02-01-1988  
 37.50                             25-04-1987  
 37.00                             06-07-1985  
 36.50                             08-06-1985  
 36.00                             01-09-1984  
 35.50                             28-07-1984  
 35.00                             30-10-1981  
 34.50                             25-09-1981  
 34.00                             01-12-1978  
 33.00                             01-07-1974  
 32.00                             08-12-1973  
 30.00                             17-11-1972  
 29.00                             04-08-1972  
 28.00                             28-08-1970  
 27.00                             24-04-1970  
 26.00                             05-02-1970  
 25.00                             16-09-1964  
 20.00                             16-03-1949 

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
