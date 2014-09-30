TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India's central bank kept its key policy repo rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, while warning of risks to its target to bring consumer inflation down to 6 percent by January 2016. "This continues to warrant policy preparedness to contain pressures if the risks materialise," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement following the policy review. "Therefore, the future policy stance will be influenced by the Reserve Bank's projections of inflation relative to the medium term objective (6 percent by January 2016), while being contingent on incoming data." -- Timeline for repo -- Timeline for reverse repo -- Timeline for CRR Here is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949. RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE 22.00 09-08-2014 22.50 14-06-2014 23.00 11-08-2012 24.00 18-12-2010 25.00 07-11-2009 24.00 08-11-2008 25.00 25-10-1997 31.50 29-10-1994 33.75 17-09-1994 34.25 20-08-1994 34.75 16-10-1993 37.25 18-09-1993 37.50 21-08-1993 37.75 06-03-1993 38.00 06-02-1993 38.25 09-01-1993 38.50 29-02-1992 38.50 22-09-1990 38.00 02-01-1988 37.50 25-04-1987 37.00 06-07-1985 36.50 08-06-1985 36.00 01-09-1984 35.50 28-07-1984 35.00 30-10-1981 34.50 25-09-1981 34.00 01-12-1978 33.00 01-07-1974 32.00 08-12-1973 30.00 17-11-1972 29.00 04-08-1972 28.00 28-08-1970 27.00 24-04-1970 26.00 05-02-1970 25.00 16-09-1964 20.00 16-03-1949 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)