TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949
January 15, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 3 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India
surprised markets with an unexpected 25 basis point cut in
interest rates on Thursday and signalled it could do more, amid
signs of slowing inflation and what it said was a government
commitment to contain the fiscal deficit.
     
    -- Timeline for repo              
    -- Timeline for reverse repo      
    -- Timeline for CRR               
     
    Here is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity
ratio (SLR) since 1949. 
    
 RATE (PCT)                       EFFECTIVE DATE 
 22.00                             09-08-2014
 22.50                             14-06-2014
 23.00                             11-08-2012 
 24.00                             18-12-2010  
 25.00                             07-11-2009  
 24.00                             08-11-2008  
 25.00                             25-10-1997  
 31.50                             29-10-1994  
 33.75                             17-09-1994  
 34.25                             20-08-1994  
 34.75                             16-10-1993  
 37.25                             18-09-1993  
 37.50                             21-08-1993  
 37.75                             06-03-1993  
 38.00                             06-02-1993  
 38.25                             09-01-1993  
 38.50                             29-02-1992  
 38.50                             22-09-1990  
 38.00                             02-01-1988  
 37.50                             25-04-1987  
 37.00                             06-07-1985  
 36.50                             08-06-1985  
 36.00                             01-09-1984  
 35.50                             28-07-1984  
 35.00                             30-10-1981  
 34.50                             25-09-1981  
 34.00                             01-12-1978  
 33.00                             01-07-1974  
 32.00                             08-12-1973  
 30.00                             17-11-1972  
 29.00                             04-08-1972  
 28.00                             28-08-1970  
 27.00                             24-04-1970  
 26.00                             05-02-1970  
 25.00                             16-09-1964  
 20.00                             16-03-1949 

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

