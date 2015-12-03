FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949
December 3, 2015 / 9:38 AM / 2 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - India's central bank kept its key lending
rate unchanged on Dec. 1, leaving the door open for more easing
but making that dependent on meeting a challenging inflation
target for 2017. At its last meeting in September, the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) slashed the repo rate by 50
basis points to 6.75 percent to boost growth. 
    
    -- Timeline for repo              
    -- Timeline for reverse repo      
    -- Timeline for CRR                  
     
    Here is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity
ratio (SLR) since 1949. 
    
 RATE (PCT)                       EFFECTIVE DATE 
 21.50                             07-02-2015
 22.00                             09-08-2014
 22.50                             14-06-2014
 23.00                             11-08-2012 
 24.00                             18-12-2010  
 25.00                             07-11-2009  
 24.00                             08-11-2008  
 25.00                             25-10-1997  
 31.50                             29-10-1994  
 33.75                             17-09-1994  
 34.25                             20-08-1994  
 34.75                             16-10-1993  
 37.25                             18-09-1993  
 37.50                             21-08-1993  
 37.75                             06-03-1993  
 38.00                             06-02-1993  
 38.25                             09-01-1993  
 38.50                             29-02-1992  
 38.50                             22-09-1990  
 38.00                             02-01-1988  
 37.50                             25-04-1987  
 37.00                             06-07-1985  
 36.50                             08-06-1985  
 36.00                             01-09-1984  
 35.50                             28-07-1984  
 35.00                             30-10-1981  
 34.50                             25-09-1981  
 34.00                             01-12-1978  
 33.00                             01-07-1974  
 32.00                             08-12-1973  
 30.00                             17-11-1972  
 29.00                             04-08-1972  
 28.00                             28-08-1970  
 27.00                             24-04-1970  
 26.00                             05-02-1970  
 25.00                             16-09-1964  
 20.00                             16-03-1949 

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
