FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 5, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - India's central bank kept its key
policy repo rate unchanged on Tuesday as widely expected, but
warned about inflationary risks should a shortfall in monsoon
rains spark a surge in food prices.
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also lowered banks' minimum
bond holding requirements, known as the statutory liquidity
ratio (SLR), by half a percentage point to 22.0 percent to free
up more money for lending, effective from Aug. 9.
     
    -- Timeline for repo              
    -- Timeline for reverse repo      
    -- Timeline for CRR               
     
    Here is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity
ratio (SLR) since 1949. 
    
 RATE (PCT)                       EFFECTIVE DATE 
 22.00                             09-08-2014
 22.50                             14-06-2014
 23.00                             11-08-2012 
 24.00                             18-12-2010  
 25.00                             07-11-2009  
 24.00                             08-11-2008  
 25.00                             25-10-1997  
 31.50                             29-10-1994  
 33.75                             17-09-1994  
 34.25                             20-08-1994  
 34.75                             16-10-1993  
 37.25                             18-09-1993  
 37.50                             21-08-1993  
 37.75                             06-03-1993  
 38.00                             06-02-1993  
 38.25                             09-01-1993  
 38.50                             29-02-1992  
 38.50                             22-09-1990  
 38.00                             02-01-1988  
 37.50                             25-04-1987  
 37.00                             06-07-1985  
 36.50                             08-06-1985  
 36.00                             01-09-1984  
 35.50                             28-07-1984  
 35.00                             30-10-1981  
 34.50                             25-09-1981  
 34.00                             01-12-1978  
 33.00                             01-07-1974  
 32.00                             08-12-1973  
 30.00                             17-11-1972  
 29.00                             04-08-1972  
 28.00                             28-08-1970  
 27.00                             24-04-1970  
 26.00                             05-02-1970  
 25.00                             16-09-1964  
 20.00                             16-03-1949 

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.