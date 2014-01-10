FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE -Eleven Indian states to raise 115 bln rupees on Jan 15 - cbank
January 10, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE -Eleven Indian states to raise 115 bln rupees on Jan 15 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Eleven Indian states will raise 115 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) through 10-year loans on Jan. 15, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Following is the detailed table: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount

(in bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 15.00 2. Bihar 10.00 3. Gujarat 10.00 4. Haryana 12.00 5. Jammu & Kashmir 4.00 6. Karnataka 20.00 7. Madhya Pradesh 10.00 8. Maharashtra 15.00 9. Punjab 6.00 10. West Bengal 12.00 11. Puducherry 1.00

Total 115.00

$1 = 62.0650 Indian rupees Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
