TABLE -Eleven Indian states to raise 115 bln rupees on Jan 15 - cbank

MUMBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Eleven Indian states will raise 115 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) through 10-year loans on Jan. 15, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Following is the detailed table: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount

(in bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 15.00 2. Bihar 10.00 3. Gujarat 10.00 4. Haryana 12.00 5. Jammu & Kashmir 4.00 6. Karnataka 20.00 7. Madhya Pradesh 10.00 8. Maharashtra 15.00 9. Punjab 6.00 10. West Bengal 12.00 11. Puducherry 1.00

Total 115.00