Eleven Indian states to raise at least 101.20 bln via loans on Oct 8
October 4, 2013 / 12:29 PM / in 4 years

Eleven Indian states to raise at least 101.20 bln via loans on Oct 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Eleven Indian states will sell a
minimum of 101.20 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) of 5- and
10-year government bonds on Oct. 8, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
    Following is the detailed table:    
    
 Sr. No.     Name of the State      Notified amount (in bln
                                    rupees)
 1.          Bihar                  15.00
 2.          Chhattisgarh           8.00
 3.          Gujarat                10.00
 4.          Haryana                4.70
 5.          Kerala                 7.50
 6.          Madhya                 10.00
             Pradesh                
 7.          Maharashtra            15.00
 8.          Punjab                 6.00
 9.          Rajasthan              5.00
 10.         Tamil                  10.00
             Nadu* #                
 11.         Uttar                  10.00
             Pradesh*               
             Total                  101.20
    *Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh will have option each to
retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 2.5 billion
rupees over the notified amount.
    #Tamil Nadu will issue five-year bonds.
    ($1 = 61.4 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

