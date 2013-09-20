FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twelve Indian states to raise at least 92.35 bln via loans
September 20, 2013 / 2:02 PM / 4 years ago

Twelve Indian states to raise at least 92.35 bln via loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Twelve Indian states will sell a
minimum of 92.35 billion indian rupees ($1.49 billion) of
government bonds on Sept. 24, the Reserve Bank of India said on
Friday.
Following is the detailed table:
 Sr. No.  Name of the State      Notified amount (bln rupees)
 1.       Andhra Pradesh                                 9.00
 2.       Gujarat                                       15.00
 3.       Haryana                                       10.00
 4.       Himachal Pradesh                               1.75
 5.       Madhya Pradesh                                 5.00
 6.       Maharashtra                                   15.00
 7.       Manipur                                        1.00
 8.       Meghalaya                                      0.60
 9.       Punjab                                         5.00
 10.      Rajasthan                                      5.00
 11.      Tamil Nadu*                                   10.00
 12.      West Bengal                                   15.00
          Total                                         92.35
 *Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional subscription
upto a maximum of 2.5 billion rupees over the notified amount.
($1 = 61.9350 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Himank Sharma; editing by Patrick Graham)

