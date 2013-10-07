FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twelve Indian states to raise at least 111.20 bln via loans on Oct 8 - cbank
#Financials
October 7, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

Twelve Indian states to raise at least 111.20 bln via loans on Oct 8 - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Twelve Indian states will sell a minimum of 111.20
billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of 5- and 10-year government bonds on Oct. 8, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Monday, adding the state of West Bengal to its
list previously announced on Friday.
    Following is the detailed table:    
    
 Sr. No.     Name of the State      Notified amount (in bln
                                    rupees)
 1.          Bihar                  15.00
 2.          Chhattisgarh           8.00
 3.          Gujarat                10.00
 4.          Haryana                4.70
 5.          Kerala                 7.50
 6.          Madhya                 10.00
             Pradesh                
 7.          Maharashtra            15.00
 8.          Punjab                 6.00
 9.          Rajasthan              5.00
 10.         Tamil                  10.00
             Nadu* #                
 11.         Uttar                  10.00
             Pradesh*               
 12.         West Bengal            10.00
             Total                  111.20
    *Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh will have option each to retain additional
subscription up to a maximum of 2.5 billion rupees over the notified amount.
    #Tamil Nadu will issue five-year bonds.
    ($1 = 61.8 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Tony Munroe)

