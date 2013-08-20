FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank announces steps to ease long-end bond yields
#Credit Markets
August 20, 2013

India cbank announces steps to ease long-end bond yields

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India took steps on Tuesday to comfort the government bond market after a sharp spike in long-end yields following its recent cash tightening steps to support the rupee.

The RBI said it will buy long-dated government bonds worth 80 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) through an open market operation on August 23 and thereafter decide on the amount and frequency as warranted.

The RBI also relaxed rules for banks on their mandatory bond holdings, known as the statutory liquidity ratio, which will help banks protect their bond portfolios from large mark-to-market losses.

In contrast to an earlier rule asking banks to reduce their hold-to-maturity bond holdings gradually to 23 percent of deposits, the RBI has now allowed banks to retain those holdings at 24.5 percent of the total.

“The hardening of long term yields has resulted in banks incurring large mark-to-market (MTM) losses in their investment portfolio,” the RBI said. ($1 = 62.9450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)

