FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank gets $22.7 bln via FX swap schemes so far
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank gets $22.7 bln via FX swap schemes so far

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India received a total of $22.7 billion through the two concessional forex swap windows as of Wednesday, it said in a release.

On Sept. 4, the central bank said it would provide banks a fixed forex swap rate lower than the market rate for bringing in dollar funds through the overseas non-resident Indian deposits and Tier-I borrowing.

The measure was taken to bolster the central bank’s FX reserves which will give the RBI greater firepower to defend any sharp weakness in the exchange rate. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.