MUMBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will sell 1.43 trillion rupees ($23.09 billion) through treasury bills during Jan-March 2014, the central bank said on Monday.

It will sell 70 billion rupees to 140 billion rupees of t-bills every week during the Jan-March period, it said. ($1 = 61.9250 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)