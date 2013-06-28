FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India govt T-bill issuance calendar for July-September
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-India govt T-bill issuance calendar for July-September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI  June 28 (Reuters) - India will raise 1.56 trillion
rupees ($26.26 billion) of treasury bills in July-September, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
    Following is the table for the proposed issuances during
July-September (in billion rupees):        
    
                            
 Date of           91-     182-   364-        Total
 Auction           Days    Days    Days   
 3-Jul-13         70.00   50.00              120.00
 10-Jul-13        70.00           50.00      120.00
 17-Jul-13        70.00   50.00              120.00
 24-Jul-13        70.00           50.00      120.00
 31-Jul-13        70.00   50.00              120.00
 7-Aug-13         70.00           50.00      120.00
 14-Aug-13        70.00   50.00              120.00
 21-Aug-13        70.00           50.00      120.00
 28-Aug-13        70.00   50.00              120.00
 4-Sep-13         70.00           50.00      120.00
 11-Sep-13        70.00   50.00              120.00
 18-Sep-13        70.00           50.00      120.00
 25-Sep-13        70.00   50.00              120.00
 Total            910.00  350.00  300.00     1560.00
  ($1=59.4 rupees)    

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.