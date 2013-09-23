CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-TABLE-India govt T-bill issuance calendar for Oct-Dec - cbank

(Corrects weekly figures after the central bank revises data from 110 bln rupees each to 120 bln rupees) MUMBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India will raise 1.56 trillion rupees ($24.92 billion) of treasury bills in October-December, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. Following is the table for the proposed issuances during October-December (in billion rupees): Proposed Auction of T-Bills during October-December 2013 (in bln rupees) Date of 91 182 Days 364 Days Total Auction Days Oct 1, 2013 60.00 60.00 120.00 Oct 9, 2013 60.00 60.00 120.00 Oct 15, 2013 60.00 60.00 120.00 Oct 23, 2013 60.00 60.00 120.00 Oct 30, 2013 60.00 60.00 120.00 Nov 6, 2013 60.00 60.00 120.00 Nov 13, 2013 60.00 60.00 120.00 Nov 20, 2013 60.00 60.00 120.00 Nov 27, 2013 60.00 60.00 120.00 Dec 4, 2013 60.00 60.00 120.00 Dec 11, 2013 60.00 60.00 120.00 Dec 18, 2013 60.00 60.00 120.00 Dec 24, 2013 60.00 60.00 120.00 Total 780.00 360.00 420.00 1560.00 ($1=62.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)