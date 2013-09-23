FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-TABLE-India govt T-bill issuance calendar for Oct-Dec - cbank
#Financials
September 23, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-TABLE-India govt T-bill issuance calendar for Oct-Dec - cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects weekly figures after the central bank revises data
from 110 bln rupees each to 120 bln rupees)
    MUMBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India will raise 1.56 trillion
rupees ($24.92 billion) of treasury bills in October-December,
the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
    Following is the table for the proposed issuances during
October-December (in billion rupees):    
    
  Proposed Auction of T-Bills during October-December
                         2013
                    (in bln rupees)
 Date of          91    182 Days  364 Days     Total
 Auction         Days                        
 Oct 1, 2013    60.00               60.00     120.00
 Oct 9, 2013    60.00    60.00                120.00
 Oct 15, 2013   60.00               60.00     120.00
 Oct 23, 2013   60.00    60.00                120.00
 Oct 30, 2013   60.00               60.00     120.00
 Nov 6, 2013    60.00    60.00                120.00
 Nov 13, 2013   60.00               60.00     120.00
 Nov 20, 2013   60.00    60.00                120.00
 Nov 27, 2013   60.00               60.00     120.00
 Dec 4, 2013    60.00    60.00                120.00
 Dec 11, 2013   60.00               60.00     120.00
 Dec 18, 2013   60.00    60.00                120.00
 Dec 24, 2013   60.00               60.00     120.00
 Total          780.00   360.00    420.00     1560.00
  ($1=62.6 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

