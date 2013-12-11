India cbank to provide additional liquidity via 14-day term repos on Fri

MUMBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India’s 14-day term repo auction on Friday will include an additional 100 billion rupees ($1.64 billion) in a bid to offset tighter cash conditions due to advance tax payments, the central bank said on Wednesday.

An official with the central bank said the full amount of the 14-day term repo, including the additional 100 billion rupees, will be announced on Thursday. ($1 = 61.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)