India cbank to provide additional liquidity via 14-day term repos on Fri
December 11, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

India cbank to provide additional liquidity via 14-day term repos on Fri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India’s 14-day term repo auction on Friday will include an additional 100 billion rupees ($1.64 billion) in a bid to offset tighter cash conditions due to advance tax payments, the central bank said on Wednesday.

An official with the central bank said the full amount of the 14-day term repo, including the additional 100 billion rupees, will be announced on Thursday. ($1 = 61.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
