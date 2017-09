MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India: * India cbank: sets cut-off yield at 8.00 percent at 14-day term repo auction * Accepts 390.01 billion rupees at 14-day term repo auction, receives 724 billion rupees * Partial allotment of 75 percent for bids received at cut-off rate * Weighted average rate at 8.05 percent