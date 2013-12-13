FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank sets 8.01 pct cut-off on 14-day term repo auction
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 13, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank sets 8.01 pct cut-off on 14-day term repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.01 percent on the 485 billion rupees ($7.91 billion) 14-day variable rate term repo auction on Friday. The weighted average yield was 8.09 percent, the RBI said. The central bank received 766.25 billion rupees of bids at the 14-day term repo auction and allotted 485.06 billion rupees.

Partial allotment at the auction was at 70.37 percent on bids received at cut-off rate.

The 14-day term repo auction includes 100 billion rupees as additional liquidity support in a bid to offset tighter cash conditions due to advance tax payments, the RBI had said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.