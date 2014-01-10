FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cbank sets cut-off for 7-day term repo at 8.03 pct
#Credit Markets
January 10, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-India cbank sets cut-off for 7-day term repo at 8.03 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* India cbank sets 8.03 percent cut-off rate for 7-day term repo auction

* RBI says weighted average yield 8.07 percent at 7-day term repo auction

* RBI says received 231.25 billion rupees of bids at 7-day term repo auction; allots 100.02 billion rupees

* India cbank sets 8.11 percent cut-off rate for 14-day term repo auction

* RBI says weighted average yield 8.22 percent at 14-day term repo auction

* RBI says received 494.30 billion rupees of bids at 14-day term repo auction; allots 390.04 billion rupees

