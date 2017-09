MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - India’s central bank will conduct a 28-day variable term repo for 200 billion rupees ($3.22 billion) on Friday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

The reversal of the term repo will be on March. 14. ($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)