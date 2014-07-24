FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 225.89 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 24, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 225.89 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted all 60 bids for 225.89 billion rupees
($3.76 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 24/07        60         225.89    60         225.89    8.00
 23/07        59         221.78    59         221.78    8.00
 22/07        60         222.03    60         222.03    8.00
 21/07        57         216.77    57         216.77    8.00
 18/07        51         206.05    51         206.05    8.00
 17/07        54         208.37    54         208.37    8.00
 16/07        57         213.13    57         213.13    8.00
 15/07        54         203.88    54         203.88    8.00  
 14/07        57         207.02    57         207.02    8.00
 11/07@       24         121.74    24         121.74    8.00
 11/07        28          61.93    28          61.93    8.00
 10/07        58         219.65    58         219.65    8.00
 09/07        59         217.86    59         217.86    8.00
 08/07        52         208.54    52         208.54    8.00
 07/07        38         162.29    38         162.29    8.00  
 04/07         8          20.25     8          20.25    8.00
 03/07        10          34.00    10          34.00    8.00
 02/07        50         198.67    50         198.67    8.00
 01/07        45         166.79    45         166.79    8.00
 30/06        55         213.49    55         213.49    8.00
 27/06@       28         131.80    28         131.80    8.00
 27/06        22          54.83    22          54.83    8.00
 26/06        51         218.18    51         218.18    8.00
 25/06        41         181.95    41         181.95    8.00
 24/06        38         171.13    38         171.13    8.00
 23/06        43         183.48    43         183.48    8.00
 20/06        25         116.26    25         116.26    8.00 
 19/06        27         117.34    27         117.34    8.00 
 18/06        48         206.09    48         206.09    8.00 
 17/06        56         210.11    56         210.11    8.00
 16/06        57         218.10    57         218.10    8.00  
 13/06@       26          88.74    26          88.74    8.00 
 13/06        19          52.51    19          52.51    8.00 
 12/06        38         161.67    38         161.67    8.00
 11/06        52         184.22    52         184.22    8.00
 10/06        50         199.34    50         199.34    8.00
 09/06        45         184.25    45         184.24    8.00
 06/06         7          24.85     7          24.85    8.00 
 05/06        15          53.17    15          53.17    8.00
 04/06        13          46.42    13          46.42    8.00
 03/06        21          71.20    21          71.20    8.00
 02/06        41         141.55    41`        141.55    8.00 
 30/05@       07          28.07    07          28.07    8.00
 30/05        14          33.52    14          33.52    8.00
 29/05        18          98.57    18          98.57    8.00
 28/05        20         104.39    20        104.39     8.00
 27/05        21         122.16    21        122.16     8.00
 26/05        35         159.69    35        159.69     8.00
 23/05        24         117.01    24        117.01     8.00
 22/05        26         115.19    26        115.19     8.00
 21/05        19          95.12    12         95.12     8.00
 20/05        35         144.80    35        144.80     8.00
 19/05        50         201.61    50        201.61     8.00
 16/05@       05          38.83    05         38.83     8.00
 16/05        16          50.31    16         50.31     8.00
 15/05        52         208.91    52        208.91     8.00
 13/05        59         213.07    59        213.07     8.00
 12/05        59         215.23    59        215.23     8.00
 09/05        55         209.23    55        209.23     8.00
 08/05        51         196.18    51        196.18     8.00
 07/05        28         117.68    28        117.68     8.00
 06/05        33         108.62    33        108.62     8.00
 05/05        43         160.50    43        160.50     8.00
 02/05#       06          19.24    06         19.24     8.00
 02/05        22          63.05    22         63.05     8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 23/07          8       7.25         8       7.25     7.00
 22/07          4       5.54         4       5.54     7.00 
 21/07          4       5.18         4       5.18     7.00 
 18/07          8      19.61         8      19.61     7.00   
 17/07         14      36.01        14      36.01     7.00
 16/07         18      65.91        18      65.91     7.00
 15/07          8      64.20         8      64.20     7.00
 14/07          5       5.35         5      5.35      7.00
 11/07         14      11.19        14     11.19      7.00
 10/07         15      30.38        15     30.38      7.00
 09/07         14      14.57        14     14.57      7.00
 08/07         13      21.06        13     21.06      7.00 
 07/07         13      25.69        13     25.69      7.00
 04/07         15      61.84        15     61.84      7.00
 03/07         39     207.10        39    207.10      7.00 
 02/07         39     372.34        39    372.34      7.00
 01/07          4      49.05         4     49.05      7.00 
 30/06          8      21.65         8     21.65      7.00
 27/06         18      53.33        18     53.33      7.00
 26/06         26     103.19        26    103.19      7.00  
 25/06         19      31.99        19     31.99      7.00
 24/06         11      15.44        11     15.44      7.00 
 23/06         13      16.18        13     16.18      7.00
 20/06         10      20.47        10     20.47      7.00  
 19/06         13      35.55        13     35.55      7.00
 18/06         18      87.56        18     87.56      7.00
 17/06         16      27.23        16     27.23      7.00
 16/06         13      41.70        13     41.70      7.00
 13/06          9       8.43         9      8.43      7.00
 12/06         29      83.33        29     83.33      7.00
 11/06         18      45.65        18     45.65      7.00
 10/06         20      42.74        20     42.74      7.00
 09/06         14      38.99        14     38.99      7.00  
 06/06          6       8.93         6      8.93      7.00  
 05/06         16      38.60        16     38.60      7.00
 04/06         14      18.81        14     18.81      7.00
 03/06          9      23.98         9     23.98      7.00
 02/06         18      45.43        18     45.43      7.00
 30/05         25      65.02        25     65.02      7.00
 29/05         13      27.78        13     27.78      7.00
 28/05         13      36.74        13     36.74      7.00
 27/05         16      63.71        16     63.71      7.00
 26/05         15      66.87        15     66.87      7.00
 23/05          6       7.45         6      7.45      7.00
 22/05         17      54.16        17     54.16      7.00
 21/05         12      13.73        12     13.73      7.00
 20/05         12      77.08        12     77.08      7.00
 19/05         23      82.45        23     82.45      7.00
 16/05         31     132.93        31    132.93      7.00
 15/05         27     132.61        27    132.61      7.00
 13/05          6       3.32         6      3.32      7.00
 12/05         10      20.74        10     20.74      7.00
 09/05          8       3.58         8      3.58      7.00
 08/05         18      66.52        18     66.52      7.00
 07/05          5       6.42         5      6.42      7.00
 06/05         19      63.65        19     63.65      7.00
 05/05         13     167.31        13    167.31      7.00
 02/05         31     116.20        31    116.20      7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
($1 = 60.0300 Indian Rupees)

 (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.