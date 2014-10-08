India cbank not considering opening up ECB route in a big way - deputy governor

MUMBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is not considering further opening up the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route, Deputy Governor H.R. Khan told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on Wednesday.

Last month, the central bank had allowed foreign lenders to issue rupee-denominated loans to Indian companies overseas.

Khan also reiterated the RBI is working on allowing settlements of government bonds in the Euroclear system, the world’s biggest securities settlement system.