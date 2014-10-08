FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank not considering opening up ECB route in a big way - deputy governor
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

India cbank not considering opening up ECB route in a big way - deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is not considering further opening up the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route, Deputy Governor H.R. Khan told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on Wednesday.

Last month, the central bank had allowed foreign lenders to issue rupee-denominated loans to Indian companies overseas.

Khan also reiterated the RBI is working on allowing settlements of government bonds in the Euroclear system, the world’s biggest securities settlement system.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Writing by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.