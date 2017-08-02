FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India c.bank comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate - deputy
August 2, 2017 / 10:41 AM / an hour ago

India c.bank comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate - deputy

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is "comfortable" with interest rates being "slightly" higher than its stated preference of having a difference between the repo rate and the inflation target of 1.75 percent, Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said on Wednesday.

The difference now stands at 2 percent, after the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent, above the central bank's inflation target of 4 percent.

"I think we are just slightly outside of the range of 1.75 percent and we are comfortable with that," Acharya said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

