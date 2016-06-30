FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's cenbank suspends euro transactions via Asian Clearing Union
June 30, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

India's cenbank suspends euro transactions via Asian Clearing Union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday temporarily suspended all euro transactions through the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) mechanism from July 1 and said all such trades will now have to be settled outside the system until further notice.

The central bank did not specify a reason for this measure but said in a statement that it was taken as the payment channel for processing ACU euro transactions is "under review."

A trader told Reuters on Thursday the RBI was likely looking for a new correspondent bank to clear euro transactions through the ACU mechanism.

ACU is a common clearing mechanism for multilateral euro and dollar transactions for participating Asian central banks. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
