TABLE-India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.60 trln rupees
#Financials
June 29, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.60 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - 
   BALANCES WITH RBI       DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                 (billion rupees) 
   
   3,601.3800             24/06      3,583.9600        26/06
   3,619.3800             23/06      3,583.9600        26/06
   3,572.1500             22/06      3,583.9600        26/06
   3,615.9800             20/06      3,583.9600        26/06
   3,678.1400             19/06      3,583.9600        26/06
   3,577.4600             18/06      3,583.9600        26/06
   3,595.6700             17/06      3,583.9600        26/06
   3,610.8000             16/06      3,583.9600        26/06
   3,611.7400             15/06      3,583.9600        26/06
   3,691.5800             13/06      3,583.9600        26/06
   3,616.9300             12/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,577.2200             11/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,606.8400             10/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,607.2100             09/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,536.9000             08/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,538.6500             06/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,552.8900             05/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,539.3400             04/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,549.1200             03/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,626.3100             01/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,691.3200             31/05      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,691.5800             30/05      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,709.0000             29/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,637.1200             28/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,642.5400             27/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,667.9400             26/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,611.9800             25/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,661.9600             23/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,616.4500             22/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,577.9200             21/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,653.3100             20/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,616.5200             19/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,567.1300             18/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,614.9500             16/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,605.3700             15/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,513.9900             14/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,506.4500             13/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,552.8200             12/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,504.2700             11/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,550.1800             09/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,541.7100             08/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,505.6900             07/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,515.3500             06/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,544.4900             05/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,846.4500             04/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,861.7500             02/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3.986,7100             01/05      3,649.3600        01/05
   
    * Source text: (bit.ly/1KjyfKe)


 (Reporting By Shrutee Sarkar and Derek Francis in Bengaluru;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
