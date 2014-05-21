FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.26 trln rupees-cbank
May 21, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.26 trln rupees-cbank

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - 
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT
 BALANCES WITH RBI       DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                 (billion rupees) 
   3,263.4700             15/05      3,219.1300        16/05    
 
   3,416.4200             14/05      3,219.1300        16/05    
 
   3,406.6200             13/05      3,219.1300        16/05    
 
   3,207.4600             12/05      3,219.1300        16/05    
 
   3,285.1400             10/05      3,219.1300        16/05 
   3,233.0900             09/05      3,219.1300        16/05 
   3,239.7000             08/05      3,219.1300        16/05
   3,228.8100             07/05      3,219.1300        16/05 
   3,245.4600             06/05      3,219.1300        16/05 
   3,316.5900             05/05      3,219.1300        16/05
   3,300.0700             03/05      3,219.1300        16/05
   3,308.7300             02/05      3,266.1400        02/05
   3,611.8800             01/05      3,266.1400        02/05
   3,515.8900             30/04      3,266.1400        02/05
   3,247.4100             29/04      3,266.1400        02/05 
   3,337.8400             26/04      3,266.1400        02/05
   3,321.2700             25/04      3,266.1400        02/05
   3,436.2500             24/04      3,266.1400        02/05
   3,419.5300             23/04      3,266.1400        02/05
   3,278.7000             22/04      3,266.1400        02/05   
   3,253.5300             21/04      3,266.1400        02/05
   3,312.3100           19/04      3,266.1400        02/05
   3,266.3700             18/04      3,186.4700        18/04
   3,260.3300              17/04      3,186.4700        18/04
   3,199.6700             16/04      3,186.4700        18/04
   3,242.5800             12/04      3,186.4700        18/04
   3,249.9300             11/04      3,186.4700        18/04
   3,192.4700             10/04      3,186.4700        18/04
   3,224.7100             09/04      3,186.4700        18/04
   3,508.9500             08/04      3,186.4700        18/04
   3,503.7000             07/04      3,186.4700        18/04
   3,379.2600             05/04      3,186.4700        18/04
   3,266.1100             04/04      3,172.0800        04/04
   3,243.4900             03/04      3,172.0800        04/04
   3,345.6700             02/04      3,172.0800        04/04
   4,072.7600             01/04      3,172.0800        04/04
   4,070.9300             31/03      3,172.0800        04/04
   4,038.7200             29/03      3,172.0800        04/04
   3,805.7400             28/03      3,172.0800        04/04
   3,210.0800             27/03      3,172.0800        04/04
   3,167.9400             26/03      3,172.0800        04/04
   3,265.1800             25/03      3,172.0800        04/04
   3,205.6500             24/03      3,172.0800        04/04 
   3,246.8000             22/03      3,172.0800        04/04
   3,163.5800             21/03      3,137.1700        21/03
   3,126,3500             20/03      3,137.1700        21/03
   3,105.7700             19/03      3,137.1700        21/03
   3,107.4900             18/03      3,137.1700        21/03
   3,397.9800             17/03      3,137.1700        21/03
   3,423.4100             15/03      3,137.1700        21/03
   3,690.0200             14/03      3,137.1700        21/03
   3,162.6400             13/03      3,137.1700        21/03
   3,157.7900             12/03      3,137.1700        21/03
   3,149.6000             11/03      3,137.1700        21/03
   3,220.1700             10/03      3,137.1700        21/03
   3,266.6300             08/03      3,137.1700        21/03 
   3,216.9000             07/03      3,131.8000        07/03
   3,133.3200             06/03      3,131.8000        07/03
   3,099.9500             05/03      3,131.8000        07/03
   3,114.5200             04/03      3,131.8000        07/03
   3,192.3900             03/03      3,131.8000        07/03
   3,298.4500             01/03      3,131.8000        07/03
    Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
    Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.

 (Reporting by Chris Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
