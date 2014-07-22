FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.31 trln rupees
#Financials
July 22, 2014 / 5:07 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.31 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - 
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT
 BALANCES WITH RBI       DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                 (billion rupees) 
   3,308.4500             16/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,257.3300             15/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,258.5400             14/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,320.2400             12/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,282.8700             11/07      3,234.1600        11/07    
   3,229.5800             10/07      3,234.1600        11/07    
   3,223.1000             09/07      3,234.1600        11/07    
   3,200.6800             08/07      3,234.1600        11/07    
   3,204.7100             07/07      3,234.1600        11/07    
   3,275.6000             05/07      3,234.1600        11/07
   3,244.2900             04/07      3,234.1600        11/07
   3,216.5200             03/07      3,234.1600        11/07
   3,236.2500             02/07      3,234.1600        11/07
   3,443.8500             01/07      3,234.1600        11/07
   3,469.1600             30/06      3,234.1600        11/07
   3,403.1300             28/06      3,234.1600        11/07
   3,385.0300             27/06      3,252.2300        27/06  
   3,297.9000             26/06      3,252.2300        27/06  
   3,300.2300             25/06      3,252.2300        27/06 
   3,246.3100             24/06      3,252.2300        27/06 
   3,250.0500             23/06      3,252.2300        27/06 
   3,290.5000             21/06      3,252.2300        27/06 
   3,269.3000             20/06      3,252.2300        27/06 
   3,260.6500             19/06      3,252.2300        27/06 
   3,269.4600             18/06      3,252.2300        27/06 
   3,269.8500             17/06      3,252.2300        27/06
   3,252.8600             16/06      3,252.2300        27/06
   3,444.4300             14/06      3,252.2300        27/06
   3,434.0500             13/06      3,216.0500        13/06   
   3,234.8600             12/06      3,216.0500        13/06   
   3,216.0900             11/06      3,216.0500        13/06   
   3,252.9000             10/06      3,216.0500        13/06   
   3,221.7100             09/06      3,216.0500        13/06   
   3,277.4600             07/06      3,216.0500        13/06  
   3,307.7500             06/06      3,216.0500        13/06  
   3,255.0800             05/06      3,216.0500        13/06  
   3,207.3000             04/06      3,216.0500        13/06  
   3,202.3500             03/06      3,216.0500        13/06
   3,302.1900             02/06      3,216.0500        13/06
   3,392.6400             31/05      3,216.0500        13/06
   3,344.8000             30/05      3,230.7800        30/05 
   3,245.2500             29/05      3,230.7800        30/05
   3,291.3100             28/05      3,230.7800        30/05    
   3,295.3000             27/05      3,230.7800        30/05    
   3,271.0300             26/05      3,230.7800        30/05    
   3,305.2600             24/05      3,230.7800        30/05    
   3,231.7300             23/05      3,230.7800        30/05    
   3,252.6200             22/05      3,230.7800        30/05  
   3,262.0700             21/05      3,230.7800        30/05  
   3,253.2600             20/05      3,230.7800        30/05  
   3,264.1500             19/05      3,230.7800        30/05 
   3,300.8100             17/05      3,230.7800        30/05
   3,237.9000             16/05      3,219.1300        16/05
   3,263.4700             15/05      3,219.1300        16/05
   3,416.4200             14/05      3,219.1300        16/05
   3,406.6200             13/05      3,219.1300        16/05
   3,207.4600             12/05      3,219.1300        16/05
   3,285.1400             10/05      3,219.1300        16/05 
   3,233.0900             09/05      3,219.1300        16/05 
   3,239.7000             08/05      3,219.1300        16/05
   3,228.8100             07/05      3,219.1300        16/05 
   3,245.4600             06/05      3,219.1300        16/05 
   3,316.5900             05/05      3,219.1300        16/05
   3,300.0700             03/05      3,219.1300        16/05
   3,308.7300             02/05      3,266.1400        02/05
   3,611.8800             01/05      3,266.1400        02/05
   
    Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
    Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
