TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.29 trln rupees

July 25 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,286.3000 19/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,302.8800 18/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,298.7200 17/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,308.4500 16/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,257.3300 15/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,258.5400 14/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,320.2400 12/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,282.8700 11/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,229.5800 10/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,223.1000 09/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,200.6800 08/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,204.7100 07/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,275.6000 05/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,244.2900 04/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,216.5200 03/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,236.2500 02/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,443.8500 01/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,469.1600 30/06 3,234.1600 11/07 3,403.1300 28/06 3,234.1600 11/07 3,385.0300 27/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,297.9000 26/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,300.2300 25/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,246.3100 24/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,250.0500 23/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,290.5000 21/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,269.3000 20/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,260.6500 19/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,269.4600 18/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,269.8500 17/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,252.8600 16/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,444.4300 14/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,434.0500 13/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,234.8600 12/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,216.0900 11/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,252.9000 10/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,221.7100 09/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,277.4600 07/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,307.7500 06/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,255.0800 05/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,207.3000 04/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,202.3500 03/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,302.1900 02/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,392.6400 31/05 3,216.0500 13/06 3,344.8000 30/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,245.2500 29/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,291.3100 28/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,295.3000 27/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,271.0300 26/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,305.2600 24/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,231.7300 23/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,252.6200 22/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,262.0700 21/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,253.2600 20/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,264.1500 19/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,300.8100 17/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,237.9000 16/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,263.4700 15/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,416.4200 14/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,406.6200 13/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,207.4600 12/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,285.1400 10/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,233.0900 09/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,239.7000 08/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,228.8100 07/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,245.4600 06/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,316.5900 05/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,300.0700 03/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,308.7300 02/05 3,266.1400 02/05 3,611.8800 01/05 3,266.1400 02/05 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)