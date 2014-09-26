FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.40 trln rupees
#Financials
September 26, 2014 / 3:38 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.40 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - 
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT
 BALANCES WITH RBI       DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                 (billion rupees) 
   3,397.0500             20/09      3,323.4100        03/10
   3,363.4700             19/09      3,283.0100        19/09
   3,324.4500             18/09      3,283.0100        19/09
   3,270.1900             17/09      3,283.0100        19/09
   3,294.5700             16/09      3,283.0100        19/09
   3,383.3500             15/09      3,283.0100        19/09
   3,344.3400             13/09      3,283.0100        19/09
   3,351.4100             12/09      3,283.0100        19/09
   3,288.5600             11/09      3,283.0100        19/09
   3,290.9600             10/09      3,283.0100        19/09
   3,311.6300             09/09      3,283.0100        19/09
   3,280.3600             08/09      3,283.0100        19/09
   3,334.5900             06/09      3,283.0100        19/09
   3,324.3100             05/09      3,286.7500        05/09
   3,240.2600             04/09      3,286.7500        05/09
   3,241.1100             03/09      3,286.7500        05/09
   3,256.8800             02/09      3,286.7500        05/09
   3,245.3400             01/09      3,286.7500        05/09
   3,692.7700             30/08      3,286.7500        05/09
   3,595.5300             29/08      3,286.7500        05/09
   3,556.7800             28/08      3,286.7500        05/09
   3,264.4900             27/08      3,286.7500        05/09
   3,293.7900             26/08      3,286.7500        05/09
   3,334.1800             23/08      3,286.7500        05/09
   3,284.5600             22/08      3,263.4400        22/08
   3,236.7800             21/08      3,263.4400        22/08
   3,265.4400             20/08      3,263.4400        22/08
   3,249.9400             19/08      3,263.4400        22/08
   3,519.6000             18/08      3,263.4400        22/08    
   3,527.8500             16/08      3,263.4400        22/08    
   3,353.1500             15/08      3,263.4400        22/08
   3,353.1500             14/08      3,263.4400        22/08
   3,261.6700             13/08      3,263.4400        22/08
   3,251.2200             11/08      3,263.4400        22/08
   3,293.9500             09/08      3,263.4400        22/08
   3,260.7700             08/08      3,276.9800        08/08 
   3,228.8000             07/08      3,276.9800        08/08 
   3,213.6000             06/08      3,276.9800        08/08 
   3,216.3400             05/08      3,276.9800        08/08 
   3,225.5700             04/08      3,276.9800        08/08 
   3,636.8900             02/08      3,276.9800        08/08 
   3,325.9200             01/08      3,276.9800        08/08
   3,277.0700             31/07      3,276.9800        08/08
   3,352.6900             30/07      3,276.9800        08/08
   3,294.8700             29/07      3,276.9800        08/08
   3,296.9800             28/07      3,276.9800        08/08
   3,374.9800             26/07      3,276.9800        08/08
   3,371.4400             25/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,354.2100             24/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,275.4500             23/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,233.5500             21/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,286.3000             19/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,302.8800             18/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,298.7200             17/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,308.4500             16/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,257.3300             15/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,258.5400             14/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,320.2400             12/07      3,253.2100        25/07 
   3,282.8700             11/07      3,234.1600        11/07    
   3,229.5800             10/07      3,234.1600        11/07    
   3,223.1000             09/07      3,234.1600        11/07    
   3,200.6800             08/07      3,234.1600        11/07    
   3,204.7100             07/07      3,234.1600        11/07    
   3,275.6000             05/07      3,234.1600        11/07
   3,244.2900             04/07      3,234.1600        11/07
   3,216.5200             03/07      3,234.1600        11/07
   3,236.2500             02/07      3,234.1600        11/07
   3,443.8500             01/07      3,234.1600        11/07

   
    Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
    Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

