TABLE-India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.40 trln rupees

Sept 26 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,397.0500 20/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,363.4700 19/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,324.4500 18/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,270.1900 17/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,294.5700 16/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,383.3500 15/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,344.3400 13/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,351.4100 12/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,288.5600 11/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,290.9600 10/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,311.6300 09/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,280.3600 08/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,334.5900 06/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,324.3100 05/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,240.2600 04/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,241.1100 03/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,256.8800 02/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,245.3400 01/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,692.7700 30/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,595.5300 29/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,556.7800 28/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,264.4900 27/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,293.7900 26/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,334.1800 23/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,284.5600 22/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,236.7800 21/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,265.4400 20/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,249.9400 19/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,519.6000 18/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,527.8500 16/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,353.1500 15/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,353.1500 14/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,261.6700 13/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,251.2200 11/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,293.9500 09/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,260.7700 08/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,228.8000 07/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,213.6000 06/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,216.3400 05/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,225.5700 04/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,636.8900 02/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,325.9200 01/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,277.0700 31/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,352.6900 30/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,294.8700 29/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,296.9800 28/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,374.9800 26/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,371.4400 25/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,354.2100 24/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,275.4500 23/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,233.5500 21/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,286.3000 19/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,302.8800 18/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,298.7200 17/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,308.4500 16/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,257.3300 15/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,258.5400 14/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,320.2400 12/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,282.8700 11/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,229.5800 10/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,223.1000 09/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,200.6800 08/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,204.7100 07/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,275.6000 05/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,244.2900 04/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,216.5200 03/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,236.2500 02/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,443.8500 01/07 3,234.1600 11/07 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)