FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.54 trln rupees
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 3:47 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.54 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees)

3,538.6500 06/06 3,554.4400 12/06

3,552.8900 05/06 3,554.4400 12/06

3,539.3400 04/06 3,554.4400 12/06

3,549.1200 03/06 3,554.4400 12/06

3,626.3100 01/06 3,554.4400 12/06

3,691.3200 31/05 3,554.4400 12/06

3,691.5800 30/05 3,554.4400 12/06

3,709.0000 29/05 3,591.4500 29/05

3,637.1200 28/05 3,591.4500 29/05

3,642.5400 27/05 3,591.4500 29/05

3,667.9400 26/05 3,591.4500 29/05

3,611.9800 25/05 3,591.4500 29/05

3,661.9600 23/05 3,591.4500 29/05

3,616.4500 22/05 3,591.4500 29/05

3,577.9200 21/05 3,591.4500 29/05

3,653.3100 20/05 3,591.4500 29/05

3,616.5200 19/05 3,591.4500 29/05

3,567.1300 18/05 3,591.4500 29/05

3,614.9500 16/05 3,591.4500 29/05

3,605.3700 15/05 3,543.1600 15/05

3,513.9900 14/05 3,543.1600 15/05

3,506.4500 13/05 3,543.1600 15/05

3,552.8200 12/05 3,543.1600 15/05

3,504.2700 11/05 3,543.1600 15/05

3,550.1800 09/05 3,543.1600 15/05

3,541.7100 08/05 3,543.1600 15/05

3,505.6900 07/05 3,543.1600 15/05

3,515.3500 06/05 3,543.1600 15/05

3,544.4900 05/05 3,543.1600 15/05

3,846.4500 04/05 3,543.1600 15/05

3,861.7500 02/05 3,543.1600 15/05

3.986,7100 01/05 3,649.3600 01/05

* Source text: (bit.ly/1KrlyNK) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.