FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.58 trln rupees
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.58 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) -  
  BALANCES WITH RBI       DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                 (billion rupees) 
   3,577.2200             11/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,606.8400             10/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,607.2100             09/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,536.9000             08/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,538.6500             06/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,552.8900             05/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,539.3400             04/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,549.1200             03/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,626.3100             01/06      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,691.3200             31/05      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,691.5800             30/05      3,554.4400        12/06
   3,709.0000             29/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,637.1200             28/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,642.5400             27/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,667.9400             26/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,611.9800             25/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,661.9600             23/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,616.4500             22/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,577.9200             21/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,653.3100             20/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,616.5200             19/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,567.1300             18/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,614.9500             16/05      3,591.4500        29/05
   3,605.3700             15/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,513.9900             14/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,506.4500             13/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,552.8200             12/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,504.2700             11/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,550.1800             09/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,541.7100             08/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,505.6900             07/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,515.3500             06/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,544.4900             05/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,846.4500             04/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3,861.7500             02/05      3,543.1600        15/05
   3.986,7100             01/05      3,649.3600        01/05
   
    * Source text: (bit.ly/1MGVFrY)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.