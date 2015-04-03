Indian banks' loans up 9.5 pct y/y in 2 weeks to March 20 - cbank

April 3 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 9.5 percent in the two weeks to March 20 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 11.4 percent, a weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed.

Outstanding loans rose 404.27 billion rupees ($6.51 billion) to 65.65 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 20. Non-food credit rose 440.07 billion rupees to 64.70 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 35.8 billion rupees to 944.2 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 316.09 billion rupees to 85.86 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 20. ($1 = 62.1300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)